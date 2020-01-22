Take the pledge to vote

Australian Open 2020: Imperious Roger Federer Sweeps Past Krajinovic Into Third Round

Federer, a six-time champion at Rod Laver Arena, appeared to be in a hurry to finish the contest, breaking his opponent's serve twice in the first two sets and thrice in the third.

Reuters

Updated:January 22, 2020, 6:51 PM IST
Australian Open 2020: Imperious Roger Federer Sweeps Past Krajinovic Into Third Round
Switzerland's Roger Federer in action during the match against Serbia's Filip Krajinovic. (REUTERS)

Melbourne: Third seed Roger Federer hit winners at will in an imperious display as he cantered into the third round of the Australian Open with a 6-1 6-4 6-1 thumping of Serb Filip Krajinovic on Wednesday.

Starting his second-round match at around 2100 local time on Rod Laver Arena, the six-time champion appeared to be in a hurry to finish the contest, breaking his opponent's serve twice in the first two sets and thrice in the third.

Krajinovic took a medical timeout to have his right upper arm attended with Federer leading 2-1 in the third set but it made no difference to the momentum for the 20-times Grand Slam champion, who hit his 42nd winner to end the contest in a little over 90 minutes.

Next up for Federer, who was broken only once in the match, will be a meeting against local hope John Millman.

