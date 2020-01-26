LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Australian Open 2020 LIVE Score and Updates: Roger Federer, Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic Target Quarters

January 26, 2020, 10:12 AM IST
Event Highlights

Australian Open 2020 LIVE Score and Updates: Roger Federer will hope to put his five-set nailbiter behind him and 15-year-old Coco Gauff is attempting to extend her sensational debut in the Australian Open last 16 on Sunday. Federer was taken the distance by John Millman late on Friday, when he was two points from defeat in a fifth-set tie-breaker, and will want an easier ride against Marton Fucsovics. Third seed Federer beat Hungary's Fucsovics in straight sets at the same stage in 2018 and another win would put the 20-time Grand Slam winner into the quarter-finals for a record 15th time. The winner will play 12th seed Fabio Fognini or world number 100 Tennys Sandgren, who enjoyed a run to the Melbourne quarter-finals in 2018.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic plays Diego Schwartzman, the Argentine who took him to five sets in their last Grand Slam meeting, at the 2017 French Open. Djokovic and Schwartzman are playing for a quarter-final against big-serving Milos Raonic or Marin Cilic, the former US Open champion and 2018 Australian Open finalist.
Jan 26, 2020 10:12 am (IST)

Coco Gauff takes the first set after a tough fight with Sofia Kenin.

The 15-year-old wins 7-6 (5)! 

Jan 26, 2020 10:07 am (IST)

Milos Raonic beats Marin Cilic in straight sets. 

The 32nd seed won 6-4 6-3 7-5!

Raonic is the first man through to the quarters after a the victory over Cilic. The Canadian player had 21 aces over the first two sets and 35 overall, including on match point.

Raonic has not dropped a set through four matches so far this tournament, including a third-round win over sixth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas. Raonic faced two sets points in the 10th game of the third set against Cilic but saved them both with aces.

Cilic had two tough five-setters in each of his last two matches.

Raonic will next play defending champion Novak Djokovic or Diego Schwartzman. They were playing their fourth-round match at Rod Laver Arena.

"I haven't gotten to do this much over the last two years, so it means a lot to me," Raonic said. "It feels pretty damn good." Read more

Jan 26, 2020 10:03 am (IST)

Novak Djokovic takes the first set 6-3 against Diego Schwartzman.

The Serbian was his meticulous best...

Jan 26, 2020 9:53 am (IST)
Jan 26, 2020 9:06 am (IST)

Milos Raonic takes the second set as well. Marin Cilic has his task cut out for him after going down after the Canadian won 6-3.

Jan 26, 2020 9:00 am (IST)

That's that then...

Petra Kvitova comes from a set down to beat Maria Sakkari 6-7 (4) 6-3 6-2!

Petra Kvitova has become the first player to advance to the Australian Open quarterfinals. She'll next play either top-ranked Ash Barty or Alison Riske, who play a fourth-round night match at Rod Laver Arena.

Jan 26, 2020 8:37 am (IST)

Milos Raonic takes the first set quite comfortably against Marin Cilic!

Jan 26, 2020 8:26 am (IST)

Petra Kvitova fights back!

She takes the second set 6-3 to force Maria Sakkari for a decider.

Jan 26, 2020 7:44 am (IST)

Maria Sakkari takes the first set against Petra Kvitova. The 7th seed Czech fought hard but goes down 6-7 (4). 

Jan 26, 2020 7:25 am (IST)

Here are the Key results from Saturday - 

MEN'S THIRD ROUND:

No. 1 Rafael Nadal beat No. 27 Pablo Carreno Busta 6-1, 6-2, 6-4

No. 5 Dominic Thiem beat No. 29 Taylor Fritz 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4

No. 10 Gael Monfils beat Ernests Gulbis 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-3

No. 17 Andrey Rublev beat No. 11 David Goffin 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (4)

No. 23 Nick Kyrgios beat No. 16 Karen Khachanov 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (6), 6-7 (7), 7-6 (8).

WOMEN'S THIRD ROUND:

No. 4 Simona Halep beat Yulina Putintseva 6-1, 6-4

No. 28 Anett Kontaveit beat No. 6 Belinda Bencic 6-0, 6-1

No. 30 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat No. 2 Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3)

No. 17 Angelique Kerber beat Camila Giorgi 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-3

No. 16 Elise Mertens beat CiCi Bellis 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-0

Iga Swiatek beat No. 19 Donna Vekic 7-5, 6-3.

Australian Open 2020 LIVE Score and Updates: Roger Federer, Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic Target Quarters
Australian Open 2020 (Photo Credit: Reuters and News18)

Gauff, who has already beaten seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams and defending champion Naomi Osaka on her tournament debut, goes into an all-American clash with 15th seed Sofia Kenin. The teenager, the youngest player in the Open era to beat the defending champion at the Australian Open, can now become the youngest to reach a Major quarter-final since Sesil Karatantcheva at Roland Garros 2005. Gauff or Kenin will next play China's Wang Qiang, who shocked 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams in the last round, or Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, the top-ranked player from Africa.

Order of play on show courts at the Australian Open on Sunday:

Rod Laver Arena

Maria Sakkari (GRE -22) v Petra Kvitova (CZE -7)

Diego Schwartzman (ARG 14) v Novak Djokovic (SRB -2)

Ashleigh Barty (AUS -1) v Alison Riske (USA -18)

Marton Fucsovics (HUN) v Roger Federer (SUI -3)

Margaret Court Arena

Milos Raonic (CAN -32) v Marin Cilic (CRO)

Ons Jabeur (TUN) v Wang Qiang (CHN -27)

Melbourne Arena

Coco Gauff (USA) v Sofia Kenin (USA -14)

Tennys Sandgren (USA) v Fabio Fognini (ITA-12)
