Australian Open 2020 LIVE Score and Updates: Roger Federer, Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic Target Quarters

Coco Gauff takes the first set after a tough fight with Sofia Kenin.
The 15-year-old wins 7-6 (5)!
Net cam x @CocoGauff #AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/RoU4f7DXmx— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2020
Milos Raonic beats Marin Cilic in straight sets.
The 32nd seed won 6-4 6-3 7-5!
Raonic is the first man through to the quarters after a the victory over Cilic. The Canadian player had 21 aces over the first two sets and 35 overall, including on match point.
Raonic has not dropped a set through four matches so far this tournament, including a third-round win over sixth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas. Raonic faced two sets points in the 10th game of the third set against Cilic but saved them both with aces.
Cilic had two tough five-setters in each of his last two matches.
Raonic will next play defending champion Novak Djokovic or Diego Schwartzman. They were playing their fourth-round match at Rod Laver Arena.
"I haven't gotten to do this much over the last two years, so it means a lot to me," Raonic said. "It feels pretty damn good." Read more
Team @CocoGauff are on their feet!— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2020
Their girl is ahead for the first time this match. It's 5-4 on serve, opening set.#AO2020 |#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/5V82oz8LaP
That's that then...
Petra Kvitova comes from a set down to beat Maria Sakkari 6-7 (4) 6-3 6-2!
Petra Kvitova has become the first player to advance to the Australian Open quarterfinals. She'll next play either top-ranked Ash Barty or Alison Riske, who play a fourth-round night match at Rod Laver Arena.
Milos Raonic takes the first set quite comfortably against Marin Cilic!
Mighty @milosraonic!— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2020
The Canadian 32nd seeds takes the first set 6-4 over Cilic in 42 minutes.
Cilic leads their H2H 2-1. Whose way do you see this one going? #AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/ThSRsVIWcB
Maria Sakkari takes the first set against Petra Kvitova. The 7th seed Czech fought hard but goes down 6-7 (4).
The slimmest of margins 😬— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 26, 2020
Sakkari wins 39 to Kvitova's 38 points to earn the first set 7-6(4).#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/GOiJTBN2Bd
Here are the Key results from Saturday -
MEN'S THIRD ROUND:
No. 1 Rafael Nadal beat No. 27 Pablo Carreno Busta 6-1, 6-2, 6-4
No. 5 Dominic Thiem beat No. 29 Taylor Fritz 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4
No. 10 Gael Monfils beat Ernests Gulbis 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-3
No. 17 Andrey Rublev beat No. 11 David Goffin 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (4)
No. 23 Nick Kyrgios beat No. 16 Karen Khachanov 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (6), 6-7 (7), 7-6 (8).
WOMEN'S THIRD ROUND:
No. 4 Simona Halep beat Yulina Putintseva 6-1, 6-4
No. 28 Anett Kontaveit beat No. 6 Belinda Bencic 6-0, 6-1
No. 30 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat No. 2 Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3)
No. 17 Angelique Kerber beat Camila Giorgi 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-3
No. 16 Elise Mertens beat CiCi Bellis 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-0
Iga Swiatek beat No. 19 Donna Vekic 7-5, 6-3.
