Australian Open 2020 LIVE Score and Updates: Rafael Nadal Faces Nick Kyrgios, Simona Halep Wins

Australian Open 2020 LIVE Score and Updates: World number one Rafael Nadal and home favourite Nick Kyrgios will take their feud into the Australian Open fourth round on Sunday after a series of bad-tempered exchanges. Kyrgios, 24, is seeking his second Melbourne quarter-final and his first Grand Slam title while Nadal, 33, is hunting a record-equalling 20th Major crown. Bubbling animosity has characterised relations between the two, after Nadal accused Kyrgios of lacking respect and the Australian fired back that the Spaniard was "super salty". There is also little to split them, with Nadal leading their career head-to-head 4-3 but Kyrgios 2-1 up on hardcourts and an even 1-1 in their Grand Slam matches, both at Wimbledon. The second of those, last year, was a torrid affair, with Kyrgios ranting at the umpire, serving underarm and deliberately firing a forehand at the Spaniard. However, Kyrgios struck a conciliatory tone before Monday's match, saying there was a "layer of respect" between the two players, despite their differences.
"I don't really dislike him. I don't know him at all. Hell of a tennis player. Don't know him as a person. I'm sure he's okay," he said. "I'm super-excited honestly. Playing one of the greatest tennis players on centre court at your own Slam, it's pretty damn cool." Either Nadal or Kyrgios will go into a quarter-final against Gael Monfils or Dominic Thiem, the Austrian fifth seed.
Daniil Medvedev fights back in the second set against Stan Wawrinka.
After going down in the first 2-6, he squares it with a 6-2 win of his own.
Jan 27, 2020 10:41 am (IST)
Garbine Muguruza takes the first set against Kiki Bertens!
The unseeded Spaniard won 6-3!
Jan 27, 2020 9:34 am (IST)
Easy as that!
Dominic Thiem beats Gael Monfils 6-2 6-4 6-4!
It is Thiem's sixth consecutive victory over the French player, and made him the first player from Austria to make it to the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park since Stefan Koubek in 2002.
Thiem will play either top-ranked Rafael Nadal or Nick Kyrgios in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Thiem has lost the last two French Open finals to Nadal and is 4-13 in their career meetings. Read more
Jan 27, 2020 9:20 am (IST)
AnettKontaveit fights back!
She takes second set 7-5 against IgaSwiatek!
Kontaveit rallied from a set and a break down to beat the 18-year-old and reach the quarterfinals of a major for the first time.
Kontaveit twice served for the match in the third set but finally clinched it when she broke Swiatek's serve.
The 28th-seeded Kontaveit will next play Wimbledon champion Simona Halep, who advanced over Elise Mertens in straight sets. Read more
We're going 3️⃣!
Kontaveit takes the second set 7-5 in 52 minutes over Swiatek & we are heading into a decider.
Dominic Thiem takes the first set against Gael Monfils.
Thiem won the set 6-2.
Jan 27, 2020 7:22 am (IST)
Simona Halep beats Elise Mertens in straight sets!
The No.4 seed won 6-4 6-4.
Halep appeared to be cruising after winning the first set and going up a service break in the second, but Mertens broke back to level the second set at 4-4. Halep responded by converting her fifth break-point chance in the next game and served out at love to clinch the match. Halep will next play either Anett Kontaveit or Iga Swiatek.
No. 4-seeded Halep reached the Australian Open final in 2018 and won her first major title at the French Open that year. Read more
Russian fourth seed Daniil Medvedev plays 2014 champion Stan Wawrinka, with the winner facing German seventh seed Alexander Zverev or Russia's Andrey Rublev. In the women's draw, Wimbledon champion Simona Halep plays Elise Mertens for the prize of a last-eight match-up with 28th seed Anett Kontaveit or Iga Swiatek. And two-time Major-winner Garbine Muguruza faces Kiki Bertens for a quarter-final against 2016 winner Angelique Kerber or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
