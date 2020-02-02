Australian Open 2020 Men's Final HIGHLIGHTS: Novak Djokovic Beats Dominic Thiem to Win Record 8th Title

Australian Open 2020 Men's Singles Final HIGHLIGHTS: Novak Djokovic endured a fierce challenge to his Melbourne Park reign before overhauling Dominic Thiem 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 on Sunday to clinch an eighth Australian Open crown and reclaim the world number one ranking. While Rafa Nadal rules Roland Garros with 12 titles, Djokovic holds sway in the title match at Rod Laver Arena having never lost a final in Melbourne Park. Yet on Sunday the Serb was under siege for much of the thriller. For the first time in eight Melbourne finals, Djokovic was forced to come back when trailing after three sets, rocked by the power and determination of Thiem.
But as he so often does, the Serb found a way. He captured the decisive break in the third game of the final set, then held firm as Thiem made desperate assaults on his serve. Going for broke in a nerve-shredding final game, the fifth seeded Austrian went for the lines but missed on the first championship point to hand Djokovic one of his most hard-earnt triumphs.
Djokovic after the win...
I would like to start by saying congratulations to Dominic for amazing tournament. It wasn’t to be tonight but it was a tough match and you were very close to win it. You definitely have a lot more time in your career I’m sure that you will get one of the slam trophies... More! More than one.
"This is a reminder to all of us that we should stick together more than ever."
I would like to start of course with a huge congrats to Novak. Amazing achievement and also to all your team. Unreal what you are doing throughout all this years. You and also two other guys, I think you brought men’s tennis to a complete new level and I’m really proud and happy that I can compete in these times and this period of tennis. I fell a little bit short today but I hope I can get soon a little revenge, so very well done.
Record 8th | Novak Djokovic beats Dominic Thiem 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 to win record 8th Australian Open title!
Djokovic's victory means he will return to No. 1 in the rankings, replacing Rafael Nadal.
Djokovic improved to 16-0 in semifinals and finals at Melbourne Park. No other man in the history of tennis has won this tournament more than six times.
Djokovic adds his Australian Open haul to his five titles from Wimbledon, three from the U.S. Open and one from the French Open.
Only Roger Federer, with 20, and Nadal, with 19, have won more men's Grand Slam singles trophies.
Thiem was appearing in his third major final. He has lost them all.
Dominic Thiem Hold Serve | Dominic Thiem holds serve and he needed that. Novak Djokovic had held serve himself and would have served for ythe title if the Austrian had not won that game. The Serb is still leading in the decider though.
Thiem 4-6 6-4 6-2 3-6 3-4* Djokovic
Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem Hold Serve | Dominic Thiem holds serve after Novak Djokovic saved two break points in the previous serve in the 5th set!
Thiem 4-6 6-4 6-2 3-6 2-3* Djokovic
SET 4 STATS -
Novak Djokovic Breaks Dominic Thiem | Novak Djokovic breaks Dominic Thiem in the 3rd game of the 5th set!
Thiem 4-6 6-4 6-2 3-6 1-2* Djokovic
Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem Hold Serve | Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem have started on a positive note as the previous four sets do not matter now in the 5th set.
Importantly, Djokovic has never lost a final or semifinal at the Australian Open.
Thiem 4-6 6-4 6-2 3-6 *1-1 Djokovic
Novak Djokovic Takes 4th Set | Novak Djokovic forces the match to go to the 5th set! The defending champion takes the 4th set against Dominic Thiem.
Djokovic pounced at 4-3 up for the only break of the set, and then served it out with an ace for 6-3.
Thiem 4-6 6-4 6-2 3-6 Djokovic
Novak Djokovic Breaks Dominic Thiem | Novak Djokovic is not the one to give in easily, he storms back to break Dominic Thiem in the 8th game of the 4th set! He had held serve quite easily in the previous game. Are we heading towards a decider?
Thiem 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 3-5* Djokovic
Dominic Thiem Holds Serve and So Does Novak Djokovic | Dominic Thiem holds serve sand it is even-stevens so far in the 4th set! This after Djokovic had held serve with ease and at love in the previous game.
Thiem 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 3-3* Djokovic
Dominic Thiem and Novak Djokovic Hold Serve Again | Dominic Thiem and Novak Djokovic hold serve again in the 4th set.
Thiem 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 2-2* Djokovic
Dominic Thiem and Novak Djokovic Hold Serve | Dominic Thiem and Novak Djokovic hold serve in the 4th set, both with relative ease. defending champion Djokovic has never been tested in the final at Melbourne like he is being done today... can the Serb come back and maintain his run or is it 'Carpe Thiem' for the Austrian?
Thiem 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 1-1* Djokovic
Dominic Thiem Takes 3rd Set | Dominic Thiem takes the 3rd set against Novak Djokovic to go up 2-1!
Thiem broke twice against Djokovic, who appeared lethargic and called the trainer at 0-4 down, before wrapping it up on his fourth set point.
Djokovic had only dropped one set in the tournament — in the first round against Jan-Lennard Struff — until the final. He won his previous two finals at Melbourne Park in straight sets.
Dominic Thiem Holds Serve | Easy as that! Dominic Thiem holds serve with a delicious backhand down the line and that too at love against Novak Djokovic. The Austrian is just one game away from winning the third set and taking a 2-1 lead in the match.
Thiem 4-6, 6-4, 5-1* Djokovic
Dominic Thiem Holds Serve | Dominic Thiem holds serve to take a decisive lead in the 3rd set against Novak Djokovic! He is definitely the 'better' player at the moment!
Thiem 4-6, 6-4, 4-0* Djokovic
Double Break For Dominic Thiem | Dominic Thiem again breaks Novak Djokovic's serve to now take a 3-0 lead in the third set of the men's singles final. The tide has definitely shifted to the Austrian. Defending champion Djokovic looks increasingly frustrated.
Thiem 4-6, 6-4, 3-0* Djokovic
Dominic Thiem Takes 2-0 Lead in 3rd Set | Dominic Thiem Thiem Breaks and then holds serve to take a 2-0 lead in the third set of the final against Novak Djokovic!
Serbia's Djokovic is seeking his 8th Australian Open title while Thiem is looking for his maiden Grand Slam crown.
Thiem 4-6, 6-4, 2-0* Djokovic
What a set from Dominic Thiem! He broke Novak Djokovic early, then got broken back, broke him again immediately and then served out the set in a remarkable fashion. He wins the second set 6-4 and the Game is now On! We are on level terms in the final at the Rod Laver Arena.
Dominic Thiem Breaks Novak Djokovic Again | And an excharacteristic service game from Djokovic, where he looked flustered throughout and struggled to get to Thiem's big shots. 40-15 up, Thiem breaks Djokovic back in the first opportunity and will now be serving for the set.
Thiem 4-6, 5-4* Djokovic
Novak Djokovic Breaks Back Dominic Thiem | And the Serb is back in this one. Thiem had the chance to go one game near taking the second set but he falters with a couple of backhand errors and Djokovic is right back in this one.
Thiem 4-6, 4-4* Djokovic
Dominic Thiem Keep His Advantage | Thiem fends off a break point to hold his serve and stay a break up in this second set. Djokovic is getting frustrated out there with Thiem's elevated level and is making mistakes that he wasn't early on in the match.
Thiem 4-6, 4-2* Djokovic
Dominic Thiem Breaks Novak Djokovic | And in the third break point, Novak Djokovic serves a double fault to gift the break to Dominic Thiem. The pressure even gets to the best and this game was a testament to that. Thiem is on the ascendency and hitting such forehands that it is putting the world No.2 under intense pressure.
Thiem 4-6, 2-1* Djokovic
There is an insane level of tennis happening out there at the Rod Laver Arena. A brilliant rally ensued between the two where Thiem played a drop shot that Djokovic played back cross court. Thiem reached it and played cross court again that Djokovic played down the line. Thiem reached that and lobbed the ball and two forehands later, Djokovic hit it wide. The Rod Laver Arena erupted. Thiem sealed the game with an ace.
Thiem 4-6, 1-1* Djokovic
Novak Djokovic takes the first set of the Australian Open men's singles final against Dominic Thiem 6-4. It was an excruciating manner in which Thiem gifted the set to his opponent - a double fault. Thiem fought extremely hard to stay in that set with Djokovic on a rampant form and even broke him back but the pressure of a Djokovic return on a second serve did the deed as the Austrian dropped the set.
Dominic Thiem Breaks Back Novak Djokovic | And the Austrian has struck! The rally in the fourth point of that Djokovic service game was extremely crucial, where Thiem was able to get his big forehands and deep balls into play to open up the court and finish it off with a blasting forehand. With two break points, he converted his first to get the first set back on serve.
Thiem then fends off a break point in his own serve to hold his serve and level up the first set. There is some scintillating tennis being played out there at the Rod Laver Arena.
Thiem Gets Struggling Hold Again | Dominic Thiem is showing great character out on the court right now. Djokovic is way on top in the final so far and looks in a rampaging form but Thiem has shown mental strength to hold on to his serve and keep it to just one break. Djokovic took it to two deuces before Thiem could seal the game with his big forehands.
"This is definitely my favourite court, my favourite stadium in the world and I am blessed to hold this trophy again," said Djokovic after being presented with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup by 2005 winner Marat Safin.
Four months after Nadal stopped Russian Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open final, the Serb's 17th Grand Slam title continued the 'Big Three's' reign over the majors.
Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer have now won 13 Grand Slam titles in succession, dating back to Federer's 2017 win at Melbourne Park.
Thiem, seen as one of the greatest hopes to end the Big Three domination, was consigned to his third defeat in a major final following losses in the last two French Open deciders to Nadal.
"Unreal what you are doing through all these years. You and two other guys have brought men's tennis to a completely new level," the 26-year-old told Djokovic at the trophy ceremony.
"Well I fell a little bit short but I hope I can get revenge soon."
While Thiem started heavy-legged after spending a total of eight hours beating Alexander Zverev and Nadal in his previous two matches, Djokovic charged out of the blocks to take the first set.
But the match turned on its head at 4-4 in the second when Djokovic became flustered after being called twice for breaching the service clock.
He returned to his chair fuming and paused to sarcastically pat chair umpire Damien Dumusois's sneaker, telling the Frenchman: "Great job man, you made yourself famous in this match, especially for the second one. Well done."
Conceding the set with a terrible backhand, a shellshocked Djokovic lost six games in a row as Thiem, blasting winners virtually at will, roared to a 4-0 lead in the third.
Something was amiss with the Serb and he called for the trainer after holding serve. But he underwent no treatment and resumed after an exchange of words.
He made a fist of digging in, saving three set points but a wayward forehand on the fourth gave Thiem the lead.
It looked gloomy for Djokovic, who had destroyed Nadal in three sets in the 2019 final.
But the match turned again when Thiem gave up a double-fault to concede two break points, then blasted a forehand long to fall 5-3 behind in the fourth set.
In a flash, Djokovic had served out the set to love, sealing it with an ace.
Having spent about six hours more time on court than Djokovic through the tournament, the strain of a long campaign began to tell on Thiem but he refused to crumble in the fifth.
He had two chances to break back in the fourth game but Djokovic nervelessly cancelled the threat before holding firm in the nerve-jangling finish.