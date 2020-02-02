Australian Open 2020 Men's Final, Thiem vs Djokovic LIVE Score and Updates: Thiem Takes 2nd Set 6-4 to Level Match

Feb 2, 2020 2:52 pm (IST)

Dominic Thiem Breaks Back Novak Djokovic | And the Austrian has struck! The rally in the fourth point of that Djokovic service game was extremely crucial, where Thiem was able to get his big forehands and deep balls into play to open up the court and finish it off with a blasting forehand. With two break points, he converted his first to get the first set back on serve.

Thiem then fends off a break point in his own serve to hold his serve and level up the first set. There is some scintillating tennis being played out there at the Rod Laver Arena.

Thiem 4-4* Djokovic