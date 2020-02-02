Australian Open 2020 Men's Final, Thiem vs Djokovic LIVE Score and Updates: Thiem Takes 2nd Set 6-4 to Level Match

Event Highlights
- Dominic Thiem Takes Second Set
- Dominic Thiem Breaks Novak Djokovic
- Novak Djokovic Takes First Set
- Novak Djokovic Breaks Dominic Thiem
- Thiem vs Djokovic Starts
- Dominic Thiem's Road to Final
- Novak Djokovic Road to Final
- Dominic Thiem Factfile
- Novak Djokovic Factfile
- Thiem vs Djokovic Head-to-head
- Dominic Thiem vs Novak Djokovic
Path to final: Dominic Thiem made the final with a gritty 3-6, 6-5, 7-6(3), 7-6(4) win over Alexander Zverev in the semi-final while Djokovic eased past an ailing Roger Federer 7-6(1), 6-4, 6-3 in the last four fixtures. Both Thiem and Djokovic did not look their very best in the semi-final with Djokovic rattled by early Federer onslaught and Thiem finding his stride only by the end of the semi-final.
Dominic Thiem Takes 2-0 Lead in 3rd Set | Dominic Thiem Thiem Breaks and then holds serve to take a 2-0 lead in the third set of the final against Novak Djokovic!
Serbia's Djokovic is seeking his 8th Australian Open title while Thiem is looking for his maiden Grand Slam crown.
Thiem 4-6, 6-4, 2-0* Djokovic
What a set from Dominic Thiem! He broke Novak Djokovic early, then got broken back, broke him again immediately and then served out the set in a remarkable fashion. He wins the second set 6-4 and the Game is now On! We are on level terms in the final at the Rod Laver Arena.
Thiem 4-6, 6-4, 0-0* Djokovic
Thiem 4-6, 6-4, 0-0* Djokovic
Dominic Thiem Breaks Novak Djokovic | And in the third break point, Novak Djokovic serves a double fault to gift the break to Dominic Thiem. The pressure even gets to the best and this game was a testament to that. Thiem is on the ascendency and hitting such forehands that it is putting the world No.2 under intense pressure.
Thiem 4-6, 2-1* Djokovic
There is an insane level of tennis happening out there at the Rod Laver Arena. A brilliant rally ensued between the two where Thiem played a drop shot that Djokovic played back cross court. Thiem reached it and played cross court again that Djokovic played down the line. Thiem reached that and lobbed the ball and two forehands later, Djokovic hit it wide. The Rod Laver Arena erupted. Thiem sealed the game with an ace.
Thiem 4-6, 1-1* Djokovic
Novak Djokovic takes the first set of the Australian Open men's singles final against Dominic Thiem 6-4. It was an excruciating manner in which Thiem gifted the set to his opponent - a double fault. Thiem fought extremely hard to stay in that set with Djokovic on a rampant form and even broke him back but the pressure of a Djokovic return on a second serve did the deed as the Austrian dropped the set.
Thiem 4-6, 0-0* Djokovic
Idemo 🇷🇸
On his second set point, @DjokerNole breaks Dominic Thiem to seal the opening set 6-4. #AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/jgLp1BRPYO
Dominic Thiem Breaks Back Novak Djokovic | And the Austrian has struck! The rally in the fourth point of that Djokovic service game was extremely crucial, where Thiem was able to get his big forehands and deep balls into play to open up the court and finish it off with a blasting forehand. With two break points, he converted his first to get the first set back on serve.
Thiem then fends off a break point in his own serve to hold his serve and level up the first set. There is some scintillating tennis being played out there at the Rod Laver Arena.
Thiem 4-4* Djokovic
Thiem 4-4* Djokovic
Thiem Gets Struggling Hold Again | Dominic Thiem is showing great character out on the court right now. Djokovic is way on top in the final so far and looks in a rampaging form but Thiem has shown mental strength to hold on to his serve and keep it to just one break. Djokovic took it to two deuces before Thiem could seal the game with his big forehands.
Thiem 2-4* Djokovic
Dominic Thiem gets on the board | In his second game point, Dominic Thiem finally holds his serve and gets on the board. It's extremely difficult to score a point off Djokovic at the moment. Thiem had to execute a brilliant lob and smash to get the second game points and then he blasted a forehand to force an error off the Serb. What quality of tennis this match has started with!
Thiem 1-3* Djokovic
Novak Djokovic Breaks Dominic Thiem | Extraordinary start from Novak Djokovic! The seven-time champion is all pumped up. He forces his way into Thiem's service game from 15-40 down and saves two game points for Thiem to convert in his first break point. Djokovic is coming to the net, his movement is impeccable and it's the alarm bells ringing for the Austrian. If Thiem has to compete here, he has to get his first serves in, something he didn't do effectively in this service game.
Thiem 0-2* Djokovic
Dominic Thiem vs Novak Djokovic Starts | Djokovic serve-starts the Australian Open men's singles final vs Dominic Thiem at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. Apart from a volley miss at the net, Djokovic held his serve comfortably at 40-15.
Thiem 0-1* Djokovic
It's men's final night 💡
The stage is set 🎥
Plenty to smile about 🎬
The trophy is here!
The trophy is here!
The work has been put in.— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 2, 2020
Let's do it one last time.
Here is how Dominic Thiem made it to the final of Australian Open:
Round 1: beat Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 6-3, 7-5, 6-2
Round 2: beat Alex Bolt (AUS) 6-2, 5-7, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-2
Round 3: beat Taylor Fritz (USA x29) 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4
Round 4: beat Gael Monfils (FRA x10) 6-2, 6-4, 6-4
Quarter-final: beat Rafael Nadal (ESP x3) 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (6)
Semi-final: beat Alexander Zverev (GER x7) 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4)
Here is how Novak Djokovic made it to the Australian Open final:
Round 1: beat Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 7-6 (5), 6-2, 2-6, 6-1
Round 2: beat Tatsuma Ito (JPN) 6-1, 6-4, 6-2
Round 3: beat Yoshihito Nishoka (JPN) 6-3, 6-2, 6-2
Round 4: beat Diego Schwartzman (ARG x14) 6-3, 6-4, 6-4
Quarter-final: beat Milos Raonic (CAN x32) 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (1)
Semi-final: beat Roger Federer (SUI x3) 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-3
Here are a few quick facts about first-time Australian Open finalist Dominic Thiem:
Thiem: Age - 26; World ranking - 5; Prize money - $22,406,618; Career titles - 16; Grand Slam titles - 0; Australian Open best - Final (2020)
The Austrian is best known as a clay-court specialist, making the last two French Open finals where he was beaten by Rafael Nadal. A baseliner with a one-handed backhand, he came through a tough five-setter in round three and showed his class by upsetting Nadal in the last eight. Coached by former world number nine Nicolas Massu, he signalled his intentions by winning five titles last year.
Here are a few quick facts about seven-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic:
Djokovic: Age - 32; World ranking - 2; Prize money - $140,228,279; Career titles - 77; Grand Slam titles - 16; Australian Open best - Winner (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019)
Djokovic routinely rates the Australian Open as his favourite Grand Slam and Rod Laver Arena is without question his most successful court, with a record seven titles to his name. Perhaps the best returner in the game, he has dropped just one set en route to the final and is firm favourite to win a 17th Grand Slam and extend his 2020 win streak to 13 matches.
Novak Djokovic (SRBx2) leads Dominic Thiem (AUTx5) 6-2 in their overall head-to-head record. However, Thiem has won the last two encounters they had - Thiem beat Djokovic in three sets in ATP World Tour Finals 2019 and he beat the Serb in a gruelling five-set encounter at the French Open 2019. In fact, in their last five matches, Djokovic has won only one match (Madrid Open 2019)
Pick your #AO2020 men's singles winner...
Dominic Thiem eyes his first Grand Slam title, Novak Djokovic is looking for a record eighth Australian Open title - such are the stakes. Thiem and Djokovic face off in the Australian Open final to win the men's singles title at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. Will Djokovic defend his title or Australian Open will have a new champion?
Mirror, mirror on the wall(paper)— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 2, 2020
Who is the champion at the end of it all?
Novak Djokovic (L) and Dominic Thiem. (Photo Credit: Reuters/News18)
Ahead of thefinal, Djokovic said that Thiem wasn't anymore a 'next generation'. "I don't think he's really anymore 'next generation'. He's been around for many years. Now already he's an established top-five, top-10 player," said Djokovic. "It's just a matter of one match here and there that can potentially give him a Grand Slam title, that he can actually get in the mix of top three in the world," he added.
On the other hand, Thiem said that Melbourne was Djokovic's comfort zone. "He always plays his best tennis in Australia since many, many years. So I'm expecting that as well in the finals. All I can do is my best again, play great tennis again, and of course take a look at the last matches we had... try to repeat the good stuff that I did there."
-
