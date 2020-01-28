Take the pledge to vote

Australian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer Win Hearts for Sweet Gesture Towards Young Fan

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer met with a little girl whose left leg was on cast and signed it for her.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 28, 2020, 3:56 PM IST
Australian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer Win Hearts for Sweet Gesture Towards Young Fan
File photo of Roger Federer (R) and Novak Djokovic. (Photo Credit: AFP)

While the first of the Grand Slams, the Australian Open, is in full-swing, top stars Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic were in news for something other than their excellent game.

Both met a little girl and signed the cast that she was wearing on her left leg. ATP Tour's official Twitter handle posted two separate videos of the two Tennis greats interacting with the young fan.

Federer was also heard saying in the clip that he will be signing next to the spot where Rafael Nadal had signed. Although, he was not captured on camera, the Spaniard had also met the young girl. Djoker also drew a duck on the girl's cast.

The tweets gained widespread love and appreciation from the Twitterati.

Many Twitter users gushed over the friendship that Federer and Nadal share.

Despite being in their career's twilight, all the big 3 have been displaying fantastic form in 2020.

While world number one Nadal advanced to the quarter-finals after beating Kyrgios on January 27, 2020 (Monday), Federer had an adrenaline-inducing quarter-final match on January 28 (Tuesday).

The Swiss legend met Tennys Sandgren of United States and delivered a great escape to sneak into the semi-finals.

In the semis, the third-seeded player will be playing against either Djokovic or Milos Raonic.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
