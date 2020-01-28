Australian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer Win Hearts for Sweet Gesture Towards Young Fan

While the first of the Grand Slams, the Australian Open, is in full-swing, top stars Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic were in news for something other than their excellent game.

Both met a little girl and signed the cast that she was wearing on her left leg. ATP Tour's official Twitter handle posted two separate videos of the two Tennis greats interacting with the young fan.

Federer was also heard saying in the clip that he will be signing next to the spot where Rafael Nadal had signed. Although, he was not captured on camera, the Spaniard had also met the young girl. Djoker also drew a duck on the girl's cast.

The tweets gained widespread love and appreciation from the Twitterati.

Yes so classy doing something all the Big 3 did — Gatsby (@GatsbeeTheGreat) January 28, 2020

With the Big 3 all signed on that plaster cast = MVPOP. Bet she'll keep that when it comes off! — MongooseOnAmphetamines (@IamPammieWammie) January 28, 2020

The Best! So kind! ?? — Maria (@Zeia621) January 28, 2020

Hero for every one to savour ??????? — Jillian Robson (@JillianRobson9) January 28, 2020

Many Twitter users gushed over the friendship that Federer and Nadal share.

He said 'I will sign next to Rafa' ??? The bond btwn those two ?????? — Akwanwa (@BelovedDauta) January 28, 2020

"I'll sign next to Rafa" ??Fedal forever?? — ??Marv?? (@marvedumba) January 28, 2020

I'll sign next to Rafa ?? — Aliyu. (@AleeyuLiver) January 28, 2020

Despite being in their career's twilight, all the big 3 have been displaying fantastic form in 2020.

While world number one Nadal advanced to the quarter-finals after beating Kyrgios on January 27, 2020 (Monday), Federer had an adrenaline-inducing quarter-final match on January 28 (Tuesday).

The Swiss legend met Tennys Sandgren of United States and delivered a great escape to sneak into the semi-finals.

In the semis, the third-seeded player will be playing against either Djokovic or Milos Raonic.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.