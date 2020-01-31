Australian Open 2020 Semi-finals HIGHLIGHTS: Dominic Thiem Beats Alexander Zverev to Book Final vs Novak Djokovic

Dominic Thiem after the match...

"It was an unreal match, two tie-breaks, too tough and too close. It was almost impossible to break him on his serve, so accurate. But Australian Open final, unreal! I was playing four hours 10 against Rafa, the most intense guy on tour. I was in bed at five that night with all the adrenaline so today was a tough start for me.

"In grand slam semi-finals the levels of guts is so high, there were many key moments. At 5-4 in the second, I had to save many set points.

"I felt I was in Austria on a skiiing holiday where they play this song all the time [when they played Sweet Caroline over the PA during the break when some of the lights went out]. It loosened me up a bit.

"Tie-breaks are always fifty-fifty. I started both well but it was close. I was feeling nerves, I was putting so much effort in and my stomach was not ready for that, it was rebelling a bit but it went away again. It often happens in big matches."