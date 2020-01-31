Australian Open 2020 Semi-finals HIGHLIGHTS: Dominic Thiem Beats Alexander Zverev to Book Final vs Novak Djokovic

Path to semi-final: Dominic Thiem made the semi-final with an incredible 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (6) win over world No.1 Rafael Nadal in the quarter-final while Alexander Zverev defeated a former Australian Open champion in Stan Wawrinka 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. Both Thiem and Zverev showed great mental strength in their respective quarter-finals with Thiem fighting off Nadal are getting broken while serving for the match and Zverev bounced back brilliantly after losing the first set in a flash.
Jan 31, 2020 6:10 pm (IST)
Dominic Thiem after the match...
"It was an unreal match, two tie-breaks, too tough and too close. It was almost impossible to break him on his serve, so accurate. But Australian Open final, unreal! I was playing four hours 10 against Rafa, the most intense guy on tour. I was in bed at five that night with all the adrenaline so today was a tough start for me.
"In grand slam semi-finals the levels of guts is so high, there were many key moments. At 5-4 in the second, I had to save many set points.
"I felt I was in Austria on a skiiing holiday where they play this song all the time [when they played Sweet Caroline over the PA during the break when some of the lights went out]. It loosened me up a bit.
"Tie-breaks are always fifty-fifty. I started both well but it was close. I was feeling nerves, I was putting so much effort in and my stomach was not ready for that, it was rebelling a bit but it went away again. It often happens in big matches."
Thiem will be playing for a major championship on a hard court for the first time at the Australian Open after losing the last two French Open finals to Rafael Nadal.
The fifth-seeded Thiem dropped the first set against the seventh-seeded German, who was playing in a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time, before rallying to take the victory.
The roof was closed on Rod Laver Arena during the first set when it started raining. The roof had been closed earlier in the day for doubles matches when the temperature hit 109 degrees F (43 degrees Celsius) at Melbourne Park.
Zverev and Thiem Hold Serves | This set too is not going to be extended beyond 6 as Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev both hold serve. Even though both the German and the Austrian came close to breaking each other's services, they did not manage to...
Thiem 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(3), *5-5 Zverev
Jan 31, 2020 5:25 pm (IST)
Zverev, Thiem Hold Serves | Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev both hold serve. It is 3-3 in the 4th set! Is this set also headed towards a tiebreaker?
Thiem 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(3), 3-3 Zverev
Jan 31, 2020 5:01 pm (IST)
Thiem Takes 3rd Set 7-6 | Dominic Thiem takes the third set 7-6(3) against Alexander Zverev.
The fifth-seeded Thiem saved two sets points with powerful ground strokes in the 10th game of the third, and then dominated the tiebreaker by winning four of the last five points.
Zverev won the first set 6-3 but Thiem, a two-time French Open runner-up, rallied to win the next two 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Play was delayed for seven minutes after the first game of the set because the players reported some lights going out on Rod Laver Arena. The tournament referee was called but light readings showed the light level to be OK to continue.
Thiem won the next three games to lead 3-1, but Zverev leveled after a long hold in the fifth game and breaking in the sixth.
3rd Set Goes to Tiebreak | Both Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem hold serve, which means the 3rd set goes to tiebreak. who ever wins this can get a decisive advantage in the rest of the match as their legs start to tire.
Zverev Holds With 2 Aces | Two aces to finish it from the big German! Alexander Zverev holds serve to come within just one game to take the 3rd set. Dominic Thiem will hope to stay in the game and force the set go to a 7points.
Thiem 3-6, 6-4, *4-5 Zverev
Jan 31, 2020 4:25 pm (IST)
Zverev Breaks Thiem | Alexander Zverev breaks Dominic Thiem's serve and returns the favour from earlier in the set. The German was proactive on his feet, covering ground at lightning speed. The Austrian, who defeated Rafael Nadal in the previous round, will not want to let the momentum slip.
Thiem 3-6, 6-4, 3-3* Zverev
Jan 31, 2020 4:19 pm (IST)
Zverev Holds Serve | Alexander Zverev holds serve and holds on against Dominic Thiem. After Thiem broke him in the pervious serve and was on the verge of doing it against the German
Dominic Thiem Breaks Alexander Zverev | The Austrian fifth seed has gone in lockdown mode here and his backhand has started firing again. He converts his third break point to get an early advantage over Zverev in the third set. The semi-final is currently levelled at 1-1 and this break can turn out to be huge.
Thiem 3-6, 6-4, 2-1* Zverev
Jan 31, 2020 3:57 pm (IST)
After about a 7-minute break, Dominic Thiem serves to hold his serve 40-15 to equalise in the third set. Serving second, he will be under pressure in the whole set and will be looking for an early break to get some advantage.
Thiem 3-6, 6-4, 1-1* Zverev
Jan 31, 2020 3:48 pm (IST)
There is some problem with the lighting in the stadium. The chair umpire has complained to the Tournament Director about the light getting into his eyes and the match is currently halted to fix the problem.
Thiem 3-6, 6-4, 0-1* Zverev
Jan 31, 2020 3:40 pm (IST)
And we are on level terms in the semi-final! Dominic Thiem serves out the second set after fending off two break points with some trademark courageous play. Thiem still does not look at his best and looks tentative at times but both he and Zverev are grinding it out there for a spot in their first Australian Open final.
Dominic Thiem Breaks Alexander Zverev Again | None want to hold their seves it seems. Immediately after getting broken back, Thiem ups his level once more and with a brilliant running volley, forces Zverev to hit the forehand wide and takes the lead once more. Leading 4-3, Thiem just had to hold his serve from here to level up. But again, holding serve has been difficult so far.
Thiem 3-6, 4-3* Zverev
Jan 31, 2020 3:19 pm (IST)
Alexander Zverev Breaks Back Dominic Thiem | Thiem is clearly not at his best! The level of play the Austrian showed against Nadal, he is ot even near that today and Zverev is making the best of it at the moment.
Thiem 3-6, 3-3* Zverev
Jan 31, 2020 3:07 pm (IST)
Dominic Thiem Breaks Alexander Zverev | Two double faults from Zverev gave Thiem an early advantage in the service game and a couple of unforced errors from Zverev handed the break to Thiem. Can Thiem elevate his game from here, keep the lead and level up this semi-final?
Thiem consolidates the break with the hold of his serve and a pretty comfortable one with 40-15.
Thiem 3-6, 3-1* Zverev
Jan 31, 2020 3:04 pm (IST)
Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem both begin the second set with strong hold of serves. Thiem needs to get his first serves in if he wants to battle it out with Zverev, who has looked in extremely good shape this fortnight.
Thiem 3-6, 1-1* Zverev
Jan 31, 2020 3:01 pm (IST)
Alexander Zverev takes the first set 6-3 to lead the men's singles semi-final against Dominic Thiem 1-0. It was a comfortable set for Zverev apart from that one break of serve. Zverev kept it tight and upped his game towards the end to break Thiem twice and run away with the set. Thiem will need to change a bit of his game and look to keep his shots tight compared to his current situation, where the ball is spraying all over the court.
Zverev Breaks Thiem | And the seventh seed strikes again! Zverev just upped the pace of the rallies in that service games and found excellent angles to leave Thiem stranded. On top of that, Zverev then held his serve to consolidate the break.
Thiem 3-5* Zverev
Jan 31, 2020 2:45 pm (IST)
Both Thiem and Zverev are comfortable on the court now and are holding their serve quite easily. This is set to be a very interesting battle for the last place in the final.
Thiem 3-3* Zverev
Jan 31, 2020 2:38 pm (IST)
The court is being mopped right now as drizzle has decended upon the Rod Laver Arena. The roof has been shut and now the game will be played in closed conditions.
Thiem 2-1* Zverev
Jan 31, 2020 2:26 pm (IST)
Thiem Breaks Back Zverev | Excellent response from the Austrian! After getting broken in the first game of the semi-final, he hits back, forcing Zverev to make unforced errors and gets three break points, he converts his second as Zverev plays to the net and Thiem runs forth and plays the volley, in reply to which Zverev sends the ball wide. We're back on serve!
Thiem 1-1* Zverev
Jan 31, 2020 2:21 pm (IST)
Zverev Breaks Thiem | The Australian Open semi-final between Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev is serve-started by the Austrian and three unforced errors from him leaves him reeling at 0-40. Zverev looking very solid from the baseline early on and is getting to a lot of balls and keeping his shots tight. Thiem saves the first break point with a big serve down the T. He saves the second as Zverev's forehand hits the net. Zverev converts the third break point as Thiem's backhand goes wide.
Round 3: beat Taylor Fritz (USA x29) 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4
Round 4: beat Gael Monfils (FRA x10) 6-2, 6-4, 6-4
Quarter-final: beat Rafael Nadal (ESP x3) 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (6)
Jan 31, 2020 1:27 pm (IST)
Semi-finalists' Fact File | Here are some quick facts about Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev:
Thiem: Age - 26; World ranking - 5; Prize money - $22,132,368; Career titles - 16; Grand Slam titles - 0; Australian Open best - Semi-finals (2020)
The Austrian is best known as a clay-court specialist, making the last two French Open finals where he was beaten by Rafael Nadal. A baseliner with a one-handed backhand, he came through a tough five-setter in round three and showed his class by upsetting Nadal in the last eight. Coached by former world number nine Nicolas Massu, he signalled his intentions by winning five titles last year.
Zverev: Age - 22; World ranking - 7; Prize money - $20,028,563; Career titles - 11; Grand Slam titles - 0; Australian Open best - Semi-finals (2020)
The 6ft 6ins (198cm) German has been threatening to break through at the Slams since bursting into the top 10 in 2017. But it has taken him time to make an impact, with the Melbourne Park semi-final his first at a Major. Rated one of the sport's most marketable stars, he is coached by his father, also called Alexander and a former professional player.
Jan 31, 2020 1:23 pm (IST)
Dominic Thiem leads Alexander Zverev 6-2 in their head-to-head record and they last played in the semi-finals of ATP Finals 2019, where the Austrian emerged victorious against the German.
Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev are close friends all the field and the Austrian, who is known for his exemplary sportsmanship, knows he has to put it aside. "It's funny because it's the first time in a Grand Slam semi-final that I face a younger guy. We're good friends. I'm happy that he's playing so good. He made his breakthrough at a Grand Slam," Thiem, who will be seeking a seventh win over Zverev, said.
"We have no secrets from each other. We've played so many times, also on special occasions already... It's a nice rivalry. It's great that we add an Australian Open semi-final."
Dominic Thiem (L) and Alexander Zverev. (Photo Credit: Reuters/News18)
Ahead of the semi-final, Thiem spoke about the match-up with Zverev and said, "We have no secrets from each other. I mean, we played so many times, also on very special occasions already, at the ATP Finals, semis, French Open quarters. It's a nice rivalry we have. It's great that we add an Australian Open semi-finals to this one. Going to be a close match again."
On the other hand, Zverev has admitted that staying more relaxed off the court has helped him play better in Melbourne. "In a way, I was maybe paying attention to it too much, to the Grand Slams. You know what I mean?" he said. The Grand Slams maybe meant too much for me. This year I actually came into the Australian Open with absolutely no expectations."