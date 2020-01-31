LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Australian Open 2020 Semi-finals, Thiem vs Zverev LIVE Score and Updates: Thiem Takes 2nd Set to Level Match 1-1

News18.com | January 31, 2020, 4:53 PM IST
Event Highlights

Australian Open 2020 Semi-finals, Thiem vs Zverev LIVE Score and Updates: Fifth seed Dominic Thiem and seventh seed Alexander Zverev are both first-time semi-finalists in Melbourne and are looking to reach a first Australian Open final. Zverev starts the semi-final on a fiery note by taking the first set 6-3 in under 45 minutes. While Thiem is looking to reach the final in Melbourne for the first time, Zverev is eyeing a first Grand Slam final. The winner will face Novak Djokovic, after the 16-time Grand Slam winner ousted an ailing Roger Federer to reach his eighth Melbourne final -- after winning all seven he has played before.

Path to semi-final: Dominic Thiem made the semi-final with an incredible 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (6) win over world No.1 Rafael Nadal in the quarter-final while Alexander Zverev defeated a former Australian Open champion in Stan Wawrinka 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. Both Thiem and Zverev showed great mental strength in their respective quarter-finals with Thiem fighting off Nadal are getting broken while serving for the match and Zverev bounced back brilliantly after losing the first set in a flash.
Jan 31, 2020 4:53 pm (IST)

3rd Set Goes to Tiebreak |  Both Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem hold serve, which means the 3rd set goes to tiebreak. who ever wins this can get a decisive advantage in the rest of the match as their legs start to tire. 

Thiem 3-6, 6-4, 6-6* Zverev

Jan 31, 2020 4:46 pm (IST)
Jan 31, 2020 4:36 pm (IST)

Zverev Holds With 2 Aces | Two aces to finish it from the big German! Alexander Zverev holds serve to come within just one game to take the 3rd  set. Dominic Thiem will hope to stay in the game and force the set go to a 7points. 

Thiem 3-6, 6-4, *4-5 Zverev

Jan 31, 2020 4:25 pm (IST)

Zverev Breaks Thiem | Alexander Zverev breaks Dominic Thiem's serve and returns the favour from earlier in the set. The German was proactive on his feet, covering ground at lightning speed. The Austrian, who defeated Rafael Nadal in the previous round, will not want to let the momentum slip. 

Thiem 3-6, 6-4, 3-3* Zverev

Jan 31, 2020 4:19 pm (IST)

Zverev Holds Serve | Alexander Zverev holds serve and holds on against Dominic Thiem. After Thiem broke him in the pervious serve and was on the verge of doing it against the German 

Thiem 3-6, 6-4, 3-2* Zverev

Jan 31, 2020 4:01 pm (IST)

Dominic Thiem Breaks Alexander Zverev | The Austrian fifth seed has gone in lockdown mode here and his backhand has started firing again. He converts his third break point to get an early advantage over Zverev in the third set. The semi-final is currently levelled at 1-1 and this break can turn out to be huge.

Thiem 3-6, 6-4, 2-1* Zverev

Jan 31, 2020 3:57 pm (IST)

After about a 7-minute break, Dominic Thiem serves to hold his serve 40-15 to equalise in the third set. Serving second, he will be under pressure in the whole set and will be looking for an early break to get some advantage.

Thiem 3-6, 6-4, 1-1* Zverev

Jan 31, 2020 3:48 pm (IST)

There is some problem with the lighting in the stadium. The chair umpire has complained to the Tournament Director about the light getting into his eyes and the match is currently halted to fix the problem.

Thiem 3-6, 6-4, 0-1* Zverev

Jan 31, 2020 3:40 pm (IST)

And we are on level terms in the semi-final! Dominic Thiem serves out the second set after fending off two break points with some trademark courageous play. Thiem still does not look at his best and looks tentative at times but both he and Zverev are grinding it out there for a spot in their first Australian Open final.

Thiem 3-6, 6-4, 0-0* Zverev

Jan 31, 2020 3:25 pm (IST)

Dominic Thiem Breaks Alexander Zverev Again | None want to hold their seves it seems. Immediately after getting broken back, Thiem ups his level once more and with a brilliant running volley, forces Zverev to hit the forehand wide and takes the lead once more. Leading 4-3, Thiem just had to hold his serve from here to level up. But again, holding serve has been difficult so far.

Thiem 3-6, 4-3* Zverev

Jan 31, 2020 3:19 pm (IST)

Alexander Zverev Breaks Back Dominic Thiem | Thiem is clearly not at his best! The level of play the Austrian showed against Nadal, he is ot even near that today and Zverev is making the best of it at the moment.

Thiem 3-6, 3-3* Zverev

Jan 31, 2020 3:07 pm (IST)

Dominic Thiem Breaks Alexander Zverev | Two double faults from Zverev gave Thiem an early advantage in the service game and a couple of unforced errors from Zverev handed the break to Thiem. Can Thiem elevate his game from here, keep the lead and level up this semi-final?

Thiem consolidates the break with the hold of his serve and a pretty comfortable one with 40-15.

Thiem 3-6, 3-1* Zverev

Jan 31, 2020 3:04 pm (IST)

Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem both begin the second set with strong hold of serves. Thiem needs to get his first serves in if he wants to battle it out with Zverev, who has looked in extremely good shape this fortnight.

Thiem 3-6, 1-1* Zverev

Jan 31, 2020 3:01 pm (IST)

Alexander Zverev takes the first set 6-3 to lead the men's singles semi-final against Dominic Thiem 1-0. It was a comfortable set for Zverev apart from that one break of serve. Zverev kept it tight and upped his game towards the end to break Thiem twice and run away with the set. Thiem will need to change a bit of his game and look to keep his shots tight compared to his current situation, where the ball is spraying all over the court.

Thiem 3-6, 0-0* Zverev

Jan 31, 2020 2:53 pm (IST)

Zverev Breaks Thiem | And the seventh seed strikes again! Zverev just upped the pace of the rallies in that service games and found excellent angles to leave Thiem stranded. On top of that, Zverev then held his serve to consolidate the break.

Thiem 3-5* Zverev

Jan 31, 2020 2:45 pm (IST)

Both Thiem and Zverev are comfortable on the court now and are holding their serve quite easily. This is set to be a very interesting battle for the last place in the final.

Thiem 3-3* Zverev

Jan 31, 2020 2:38 pm (IST)

The court is being mopped right now as drizzle has decended upon the Rod Laver Arena. The roof has been shut and now the game will be played in closed conditions.

Thiem 2-1* Zverev

Jan 31, 2020 2:26 pm (IST)

Thiem Breaks Back Zverev | Excellent response from the Austrian! After getting broken in the first game of the semi-final, he hits back, forcing Zverev to make unforced errors and gets three break points, he converts his second as Zverev plays to the net and Thiem runs forth and plays the volley, in reply to which Zverev sends the ball wide. We're back on serve!

Thiem 1-1* Zverev

Jan 31, 2020 2:21 pm (IST)

Zverev Breaks Thiem | The Australian Open semi-final between Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev is serve-started by the Austrian and three unforced errors from him leaves him reeling at 0-40. Zverev looking very solid from the baseline early on and is getting to a lot of balls and keeping his shots tight. Thiem saves the first break point with a big serve down the T. He saves the second as Zverev's forehand hits the net. Zverev converts the third break point as Thiem's backhand goes wide.

Thiem 0-1* Zverev

Jan 31, 2020 1:58 pm (IST)

Other Results from Today:

Women's Doubles Final: [2] Kiki Mladenovic-Timea Babos beat [1] Hsieh Su-wei-Barbora Strycova 6-2, 6-1

Mixed Doubles Semi-finals:

[5] Nikola Mektic-Barbora Krejcikova beat [3] Gabriela Dabrowski-Henri Kontinen 3-6, 6-3, 10-5

Jamie Murray-Bethanie Mattek-Sands beat Astra Sharma-John-Patrick Smith 6-3, 7-6(4)

Jan 31, 2020 1:47 pm (IST)

This is Alexander Zverev's journey to his first Grand Slam semi-final:

Round 1: beat Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-3

Round 2: beat Egor Gerasimov (BLR) 7-6 (5), 6-4, 7-5

Round 3: beat Fernando Verdasco (ESP) 6-2, 6-2, 6-4

Round 4: beat Andrey Rublev (RUS x17) 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

Quarter-final: beat Stan Wawrinka (SUI x15) 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Jan 31, 2020 1:32 pm (IST)

This is Dominic Thiem's journey to the Australian Open semi-final.

Round 1: beat Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 6-3, 7-5, 6-2

Round 2: beat Alex Bolt (AUS) 6-2, 5-7, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-2

Round 3: beat Taylor Fritz (USA x29) 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4

Round 4: beat Gael Monfils (FRA x10) 6-2, 6-4, 6-4

Quarter-final: beat Rafael Nadal (ESP x3) 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (6)

Jan 31, 2020 1:27 pm (IST)

Semi-finalists' Fact File | Here are some quick facts about Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev:

Thiem: Age - 26; World ranking - 5; Prize money - $22,132,368; Career titles - 16; Grand Slam titles - 0; Australian Open best - Semi-finals (2020)

The Austrian is best known as a clay-court specialist, making the last two French Open finals where he was beaten by Rafael Nadal. A baseliner with a one-handed backhand, he came through a tough five-setter in round three and showed his class by upsetting Nadal in the last eight. Coached by former world number nine Nicolas Massu, he signalled his intentions by winning five titles last year.

Zverev: Age - 22; World ranking - 7; Prize money - $20,028,563; Career titles - 11; Grand Slam titles - 0; Australian Open best - Semi-finals (2020)

The 6ft 6ins (198cm) German has been threatening to break through at the Slams since bursting into the top 10 in 2017. But it has taken him time to make an impact, with the Melbourne Park semi-final his first at a Major. Rated one of the sport's most marketable stars, he is coached by his father, also called Alexander and a former professional player.

Jan 31, 2020 1:23 pm (IST)

Dominic Thiem leads Alexander Zverev 6-2 in their head-to-head record and they last played in the semi-finals of ATP Finals 2019, where the Austrian emerged victorious against the German.

Jan 31, 2020 1:16 pm (IST)

Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev are close friends all the field and the Austrian, who is known for his exemplary sportsmanship, knows he has to put it aside. "It's funny because it's the first time in a Grand Slam semi-final that I face a younger guy. We're good friends. I'm happy that he's playing so good. He made his breakthrough at a Grand Slam," Thiem, who will be seeking a seventh win over Zverev, said.

"We have no secrets from each other. We've played so many times, also on special occasions already... It's a nice rivalry. It's great that we add an Australian Open semi-final."

Jan 31, 2020 1:12 pm (IST)

Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev contest their first Australian Open semi-final to book a spot in the final showdown against Novak Djokovic as both dream to reach their first final in Melbourne. Thiem is the older one in the young generation clash as he is 26 years old compared to Zverev, who is 22 years of age.

Dominic Thiem (L) and Alexander Zverev. (Photo Credit: Reuters/News18)

Ahead of the semi-final, Thiem spoke about the match-up with Zverev and said, "We have no secrets from each other. I mean, we played so many times, also on very special occasions already, at the ATP Finals, semis, French Open quarters. It's a nice rivalry we have. It's great that we add an Australian Open semi-finals to this one. Going to be a close match again."



On the other hand, Zverev has admitted that staying more relaxed off the court has helped him play better in Melbourne. "In a way, I was maybe paying attention to it too much, to the Grand Slams. You know what I mean?" he said. The Grand Slams maybe meant too much for me. This year I actually came into the Australian Open with absolutely no expectations."
