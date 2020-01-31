Australian Open 2020 Semi-finals, Thiem vs Zverev LIVE Score and Updates: Thiem Takes 2nd Set to Level Match 1-1

Jan 31, 2020 1:27 pm (IST)

Semi-finalists' Fact File | Here are some quick facts about Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev:

Thiem: Age - 26; World ranking - 5; Prize money - $22,132,368; Career titles - 16; Grand Slam titles - 0; Australian Open best - Semi-finals (2020)

The Austrian is best known as a clay-court specialist, making the last two French Open finals where he was beaten by Rafael Nadal. A baseliner with a one-handed backhand, he came through a tough five-setter in round three and showed his class by upsetting Nadal in the last eight. Coached by former world number nine Nicolas Massu, he signalled his intentions by winning five titles last year.

Zverev: Age - 22; World ranking - 7; Prize money - $20,028,563; Career titles - 11; Grand Slam titles - 0; Australian Open best - Semi-finals (2020)

The 6ft 6ins (198cm) German has been threatening to break through at the Slams since bursting into the top 10 in 2017. But it has taken him time to make an impact, with the Melbourne Park semi-final his first at a Major. Rated one of the sport's most marketable stars, he is coached by his father, also called Alexander and a former professional player.