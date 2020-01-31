Australian Open 2020 Semi-finals, Thiem vs Zverev LIVE Score and Updates: Thiem Takes 2nd Set to Level Match 1-1

Event Highlights
Path to semi-final: Dominic Thiem made the semi-final with an incredible 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (6) win over world No.1 Rafael Nadal in the quarter-final while Alexander Zverev defeated a former Australian Open champion in Stan Wawrinka 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. Both Thiem and Zverev showed great mental strength in their respective quarter-finals with Thiem fighting off Nadal are getting broken while serving for the match and Zverev bounced back brilliantly after losing the first set in a flash.
Try and write this script 🤷♂️— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 31, 2020
With the Zverev train operating a full steam, Thiem saves two set points. They battle on at 5-5.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/Q7BzdcR1XU
Zverev Breaks Thiem | Alexander Zverev breaks Dominic Thiem's serve and returns the favour from earlier in the set. The German was proactive on his feet, covering ground at lightning speed. The Austrian, who defeated Rafael Nadal in the previous round, will not want to let the momentum slip.
Thiem 3-6, 6-4, 3-3* Zverev
Zverev Holds Serve | Alexander Zverev holds serve and holds on against Dominic Thiem. After Thiem broke him in the pervious serve and was on the verge of doing it against the German
Thiem 3-6, 6-4, 3-2* Zverev
Summer 🌜 Vibes #AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/q35wgaM7dI— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 31, 2020
Dominic Thiem Breaks Alexander Zverev | The Austrian fifth seed has gone in lockdown mode here and his backhand has started firing again. He converts his third break point to get an early advantage over Zverev in the third set. The semi-final is currently levelled at 1-1 and this break can turn out to be huge.
Thiem 3-6, 6-4, 2-1* Zverev
And we are on level terms in the semi-final! Dominic Thiem serves out the second set after fending off two break points with some trademark courageous play. Thiem still does not look at his best and looks tentative at times but both he and Zverev are grinding it out there for a spot in their first Australian Open final.
Thiem 3-6, 6-4, 0-0* Zverev
Oh, the twists and turns....@ThiemDomi fends off two break points and narrowly navigates his way to the second set 6-4 in a symmetrical 40 minutes. #AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/mLWsDV1JCx— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 31, 2020
Dominic Thiem Breaks Alexander Zverev Again | None want to hold their seves it seems. Immediately after getting broken back, Thiem ups his level once more and with a brilliant running volley, forces Zverev to hit the forehand wide and takes the lead once more. Leading 4-3, Thiem just had to hold his serve from here to level up. But again, holding serve has been difficult so far.
Thiem 3-6, 4-3* Zverev
Dominic Thiem Breaks Alexander Zverev | Two double faults from Zverev gave Thiem an early advantage in the service game and a couple of unforced errors from Zverev handed the break to Thiem. Can Thiem elevate his game from here, keep the lead and level up this semi-final?
Thiem consolidates the break with the hold of his serve and a pretty comfortable one with 40-15.
Thiem 3-6, 3-1* Zverev
Alexander Zverev takes the first set 6-3 to lead the men's singles semi-final against Dominic Thiem 1-0. It was a comfortable set for Zverev apart from that one break of serve. Zverev kept it tight and upped his game towards the end to break Thiem twice and run away with the set. Thiem will need to change a bit of his game and look to keep his shots tight compared to his current situation, where the ball is spraying all over the court.
Thiem 3-6, 0-0* Zverev
Strong start for @AlexZverev on Rod Laver Arena 💪— ATP Tour (@atptour) January 31, 2020
It's the No.7 seed up 6-3 on Thiem #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/n2j3W2aDjb
Thiem Breaks Back Zverev | Excellent response from the Austrian! After getting broken in the first game of the semi-final, he hits back, forcing Zverev to make unforced errors and gets three break points, he converts his second as Zverev plays to the net and Thiem runs forth and plays the volley, in reply to which Zverev sends the ball wide. We're back on serve!
Thiem 1-1* Zverev
Zverev Breaks Thiem | The Australian Open semi-final between Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev is serve-started by the Austrian and three unforced errors from him leaves him reeling at 0-40. Zverev looking very solid from the baseline early on and is getting to a lot of balls and keeping his shots tight. Thiem saves the first break point with a big serve down the T. He saves the second as Zverev's forehand hits the net. Zverev converts the third break point as Thiem's backhand goes wide.
Thiem 0-1* Zverev
The starstruck 🤝#AusOpen | #AO2020 | @ThiemDomi | @AlexZverev pic.twitter.com/Puvmjy3WiD— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 31, 2020
Other Results from Today:
Women's Doubles Final: [2] Kiki Mladenovic-Timea Babos beat [1] Hsieh Su-wei-Barbora Strycova 6-2, 6-1
Mixed Doubles Semi-finals:
[5] Nikola Mektic-Barbora Krejcikova beat [3] Gabriela Dabrowski-Henri Kontinen 3-6, 6-3, 10-5
Jamie Murray-Bethanie Mattek-Sands beat Astra Sharma-John-Patrick Smith 6-3, 7-6(4)
Besties 👭#AO2020 | #AusOpen | @TimeaBabos | @KikiMladenovic pic.twitter.com/FDqQn8FC8M— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 31, 2020
This is Alexander Zverev's journey to his first Grand Slam semi-final:
Round 1: beat Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-3
Round 2: beat Egor Gerasimov (BLR) 7-6 (5), 6-4, 7-5
Round 3: beat Fernando Verdasco (ESP) 6-2, 6-2, 6-4
Round 4: beat Andrey Rublev (RUS x17) 6-4, 6-4, 6-4
Quarter-final: beat Stan Wawrinka (SUI x15) 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2
This is Dominic Thiem's journey to the Australian Open semi-final.
Round 1: beat Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 6-3, 7-5, 6-2
Round 2: beat Alex Bolt (AUS) 6-2, 5-7, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-2
Round 3: beat Taylor Fritz (USA x29) 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4
Round 4: beat Gael Monfils (FRA x10) 6-2, 6-4, 6-4
Quarter-final: beat Rafael Nadal (ESP x3) 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (6)
Semi-finalists' Fact File | Here are some quick facts about Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev:
Thiem: Age - 26; World ranking - 5; Prize money - $22,132,368; Career titles - 16; Grand Slam titles - 0; Australian Open best - Semi-finals (2020)
The Austrian is best known as a clay-court specialist, making the last two French Open finals where he was beaten by Rafael Nadal. A baseliner with a one-handed backhand, he came through a tough five-setter in round three and showed his class by upsetting Nadal in the last eight. Coached by former world number nine Nicolas Massu, he signalled his intentions by winning five titles last year.
Zverev: Age - 22; World ranking - 7; Prize money - $20,028,563; Career titles - 11; Grand Slam titles - 0; Australian Open best - Semi-finals (2020)
The 6ft 6ins (198cm) German has been threatening to break through at the Slams since bursting into the top 10 in 2017. But it has taken him time to make an impact, with the Melbourne Park semi-final his first at a Major. Rated one of the sport's most marketable stars, he is coached by his father, also called Alexander and a former professional player.
Dominic Thiem leads Alexander Zverev 6-2 in their head-to-head record and they last played in the semi-finals of ATP Finals 2019, where the Austrian emerged victorious against the German.
Last time...— ATP Tour (@atptour) January 31, 2020
This time❓#AusOpen | #NittoATPFinalspic.twitter.com/e41HwW77x9
Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev are close friends all the field and the Austrian, who is known for his exemplary sportsmanship, knows he has to put it aside. "It's funny because it's the first time in a Grand Slam semi-final that I face a younger guy. We're good friends. I'm happy that he's playing so good. He made his breakthrough at a Grand Slam," Thiem, who will be seeking a seventh win over Zverev, said.
"We have no secrets from each other. We've played so many times, also on special occasions already... It's a nice rivalry. It's great that we add an Australian Open semi-final."
Mates & part of Team 🇪🇺 @LaverCup.— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 31, 2020
Tonight, @ThiemDomi & @AlexZverev will play for a place in the #AO2020 men's singles final.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/rAo6CSNB5Z
Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev contest their first Australian Open semi-final to book a spot in the final showdown against Novak Djokovic as both dream to reach their first final in Melbourne. Thiem is the older one in the young generation clash as he is 26 years old compared to Zverev, who is 22 years of age.
Familiar foes. @ThiemDomi has a 6-2 H2H advantage over @AlexZverev.— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 31, 2020
Tonight, they'll battle for the last spot in the #AO2020 men's singles final.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/X16YGw3MX5
Dominic Thiem (L) and Alexander Zverev. (Photo Credit: Reuters/News18)
Ahead of the semi-final, Thiem spoke about the match-up with Zverev and said, "We have no secrets from each other. I mean, we played so many times, also on very special occasions already, at the ATP Finals, semis, French Open quarters. It's a nice rivalry we have. It's great that we add an Australian Open semi-finals to this one. Going to be a close match again."
Familiar foes. @ThiemDomi has a 6-2 H2H advantage over @AlexZverev.
Tonight, they'll battle for the last spot in the #AO2020 men's singles final.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/X16YGw3MX5
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 31, 2020
On the other hand, Zverev has admitted that staying more relaxed off the court has helped him play better in Melbourne. "In a way, I was maybe paying attention to it too much, to the Grand Slams. You know what I mean?" he said. The Grand Slams maybe meant too much for me. This year I actually came into the Australian Open with absolutely no expectations."
-
31 Jan, 2020 | India in New Zealand IND vs NZ 165/820.0 overs 165/720.0 oversIndia tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 1 wicket)
-
29 Jan, 2020 | India in New Zealand IND vs NZ 179/520.0 overs 179/620.0 oversIndia tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
26 Jan, 2020 | India in New Zealand NZ vs IND 132/520.0 overs 135/317.3 oversIndia beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
-
25 Jan, 2020 | Bangladesh in Pakistan BAN vs PAK 136/620.0 overs 137/116.4 oversPakistan beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets
-
24 Jan, 2020 | Bangladesh in Pakistan BAN vs PAK 141/520.0 overs 142/519.3 oversPakistan beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets