Australian Open 2020 Semi-finals HIGHLIGHTS: Novak Djokovic Beats Roger Federer in Straight Sets to Book Spot in Final

News18.com | January 30, 2020, 6:26 PM IST
Event Highlights

Australian Open 2020 Semi-finals HIGHLIGHTS: Novak Djokovic once again beat great rival Roger Federer at a Grand Slam on Thursday with a 7-6(1) 6-4 6-3 win to reach the Australian Open final and remain on course for a record-extending eighth title at Melbourne Park. It was the 50th act of one of the greatest rivalries of the sport and the odds were heavily stacked against Federer as the Swiss had not beaten the Serb at a major since 2012 on the grass courts of Wimbledon. In Sunday's final, Djokovic will meet the winner of the other semi-final between Alexander Zverev of Germany and Austrian Dominic Thiem, who beat world number one Rafa Nadal in the quarter-finals.

Ashleigh Barty and Simona Halep crashed out in straight sets losses to 14th seed Sofia Kenin of USA and Garbine Muguruza of Spain, respectively. Under the lights at the Rod Laver Arena, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic will take on each other again as both men chase history. The other men's singles semi-final between Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem will take place on Friday. The women's singles final takes place on Saturday while the men's singles summit clash will be played on Sunday.
Jan 30, 2020 4:42 pm (IST)

Djokovic after the match...

"Roger was obviously hurt and credit to him for coming out and playing so well. He was obviously hurt and wasn't close to this best in terms of movement.

"At the start I was looking more at what he was doing than what I was doing but I managed to dig myself back into it. It was very important to do that.

"I knew he'd try to mix it up and come to the net but I tried to stay with him in the rallies and move him around instead."

Jan 30, 2020 4:35 pm (IST)

Novak Djokovic beats Roger Federer 7-6(1) 6-4 6-3 to book his spot in the #AusOpen final!

The defending champion sees himself safely through to the final. Federer walks back, his head hung as Djokovic reached his eighth Australian Open final.

The second-seeded Djokovic maintained his record of never losing a semifinal match at Melbourne Park and is one win from extending another streak: He has won all seven finals he has played at the Australian Open.

He was under pressure early from six-time Australian Open champion Federer, who broke him twice in the first set but was unable to serve it out.

Djokovic will meet the winner of Friday's match between No. 5 Dominic Thiem and No. 7 Alexander Zverev in Sunday's championship match.

Jan 30, 2020 4:27 pm (IST)
Jan 30, 2020 4:24 pm (IST)

Novak Djokovic breaks Roger Federer's serve to take a decisive lead in the third set. 

Is this going to be a straight-set loss for the Swiss great?

Federer 6-7(1), 4-6 2-4* Djokovic

Jan 30, 2020 4:15 pm (IST)


The slow methodical prance down to the net feels ill-timed, the clockwork precision on his opposition getting the better of his aging body.

Federer holds serve, that too with a hat-trick of aces, to make it 2-2 in the third... can the GOAT, make a comeback or is the task too big.

Federer 6-7(1), 4-6 2-2* Djokovic

Jan 30, 2020 4:05 pm (IST)

The World No. 2 breaks serve! Novak Djokovic takes the second set as well in the semi-final vs Roger Federer 6-4!

Federer had a chance to serve for the first set at 5-4 but Djokovic broke him at love and then dominated the tiebreaker. Djokovic broke Federer in the last game of the second set to clinch it 6-4.

Federer 6-7(1), 4-6* Djokovic

Jan 30, 2020 3:51 pm (IST)

Both Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have held their serves quite comfortably so far and there has been the least drama that we have seen on the day so far in this set. It remains to be seen who blinks first here.

Federer 6-7(1), 3-4* Djokovic

Jan 30, 2020 3:27 pm (IST)

1st Set Statistics | It is the unforced errors that killed Roger Federer. Federer has 26 winners to just 10 from Djokovic but his unforced errors count is also 19 to 11 of the Serb.

Jan 30, 2020 3:25 pm (IST)

Roger Federer took a medical timeout after the first set and now Novak Djokovic is serve-starting the second set.

Federer 6-7(1), 0-0* Djokovic

Jan 30, 2020 3:22 pm (IST)

Intense drama at the Rod Laver Arena! From being a break down to breaking Federer back when he was serving for the set to taking the tiebreak in a rippling fashion with a couple of stunning shots, Djokovic has sneaked from behind Federer and taken the first set 7-6(1). Sensational turnaround from the defending champion!

Federer 6-7(1), 0-0* Djokovic

Jan 30, 2020 3:08 pm (IST)

Roger Federer fends off two break points to hold his serve to take the lead in the first set once again. Federer would be wishing that he had caught those lines in the previous game when he was serving for the set. Now, Djokovic will serve to stay in the set. Can Federer find that decisive break now?

Federer 6-5* Djokovic

Jan 30, 2020 2:58 pm (IST)

Novak Djokovic Breaks Back Roger Federer | Serving for the first set, Federer falters! Starts with a double fault and then Djokovic just forces him to make mistakes and breaks him to love. This can be huge for the set. Will Djokovic turn around this situation and sneak the first set?

Federer 5-4* Djokovic

Jan 30, 2020 2:50 pm (IST)

Novak Djokovic fights off from 0-40 down against Roger Federer to hold his serve in his second game point. Djokovic seems really annoyed with something at the moment, may be his own level or that despite all the clouds around Federer's injury, the Swiss has come out in a brilliant form.

After missing out on three break points, Federer comes out and holds his serve to love. Djokovic is being outplayed here.

Federer 5-2* Djokovic

Jan 30, 2020 2:37 pm (IST)

Roger Federer Breaks Novak Djokovic Again | Twice break point down, Djokovic comes up with excellent serves to save himself from getting broken down again. The intensity in this match is extremely high right now. Djokovic was 40-15 up when a Federer winner and Djokovic miss got him to deuce. However, in his third break point, Federer forehand got Djokovic to hit the backhand wide and the Swiss has the advantage again.

Despite some resistance from Djokovic, Federer comes up with big serves to hold his serve this time and consolidate the break.

Federer 4-1* Djokovic

Jan 30, 2020 2:27 pm (IST)

Roger Federer Breaks Novak Djokovic | Federer breaks Djokovic early in the first set to take a 2-0 lead with a stunning backhand winner. Some strange misses from Djokovic but some massive pace on Federer's backhand has helped him out so far. After fending off two break points in his serve, he brought up two break points for himself and converted on his first.

Djokovic Breaks Straight Back | Two big backhands from Federer hits the net and the Serb has the break back and we are back on serve in the first set. Federer will be very disappointed with that.

Federer 2-1* Djokovic

Jan 30, 2020 2:23 pm (IST)

Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic Begins | Federer serve-starts the semi-final vs Djokovic and fends off two break points to take the game in his fourth game point. A slow start but the silver lining for the Swiss is that his serve is helping him out and he is getting good pace on his serves to make some unreturnable for Djokovic. Federer served three aces, all on deuce and we have had six minutes of the match already.

Federer 1-0* Djokovic

Jan 30, 2020 2:15 pm (IST)

Roger Federer's Path to the Semi-finals:

Round 1: bt Steve Johnson (USA) 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

Round 2: bt Filip Krajinov (SRB) 6-1, 6-4, 6-1

Round 3: bt John Millman (AUS) 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7)

Round 4: bt Marton Fucsovics (HUN) 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2

Quarter-final: bt Tennys Sandgren (USA) 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8), 6-3

Novak Djokovic's Path to the Semi-finals:

Round 1: bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 7-6 (5), 6-2, 2-6, 6-1

Round 2: bt Tatsuma Ito (JPN) 6-1, 6-4, 6-2

Round 3: bt Yoshihito Nishoka (JPN) 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

Round 4: bt Diego Schwartzman (ARG x14) 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Quarter-final: bt Milos Raonic (CAN x32) 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (1)

Jan 30, 2020 2:12 pm (IST)

Roger Federer (SUI x3) v Novak Djokovic (SRB x2)

Head-to-head: Djokovic leads 26-23

Fast facts

Federer: Age - 38; World ranking - 3; Prize money - $129,231,891; Career titles - 103; Grand Slam titles - 20; Australian Open best - Winner (2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018)

The Swiss master is playing his 20th Australian Open and a record 15th semi-final at Melbourne Park, underlying his incredible consistency. But he hasn't had an easy run this year. The 38-year-old was two points from defeat against John Millman and saved seven match points against Tennys Sandgren. His never-say-die attitude once again showed his burning desire to win a seventh Australian title and 21st Grand Slam crown.     

Djokovic: Age - 32; World ranking - 2; Prize money - $139,144,944; Career titles - 77; Grand Slam titles - 16; Australian Open best - Winner (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019)

Djokovic routinely rates the Australian Open his favourite Grand Slam and Rod Laver Arena is without question his most successful court, with a record seven titles to his name. Recognised as perhaps the best returner in the game, he has dropped just one set en route to the last four and is firm favourite to win a 17th Grand Slam.

Jan 30, 2020 2:04 pm (IST)

Federer heads into the semi-final clash having performed another Houdini act in this year’s tournament, saving seven match points to overcome American world number 100 Tennys Sandgren 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6(8), 6-3 on Tuesday. It was the 38-year-old’s second great escape after he fought back from 8-4 down in the final set tie-breaker to defeat local favourite John Millman in the third round.

Roger Federer will be aware that it could take another magical display to seal a first Grand Slam win since 2012 over Novak Djokovic, who has seven titles in Melbourne to the six owned by the Swiss.

Djokovic, who swatted aside Canada’s Milos Raonic in the quarter-final, said he was amazed by Federer’s resilience.

“What he did was amazing. He showed me he’s one of the best players of all time. He never gives up. When it matters most, he’s focused and he plays his best tennis,” Djokovic said.

Jan 30, 2020 1:11 pm (IST)

"I was taking each match at a time. Very excited to be in the final and looking forward to playing the final on Saturday.

"I never thought I was down, I kept thinking I will have my chances. I knew I was playing Simona (Halep) so it was going to be hard but I hung in there.

"Lucky I have 48 hours to recover and excited to back on the court in front of this crowd."

Jan 30, 2020 1:09 pm (IST)

A Day of upsets this is! First it was the world No.1 Ashleigh Barty and then Simona Halep. After a dreadful 2019, Muguruza storms back to the top with a stunning 7-6(8), 7-5 win over Halep to reach her first Australian Open final. Both Halep and Muguruza had a French Open and Wimbledon title each and today, they played a match of an incredibly high level but Muguruza held her nerves just better and emerged triumphant.

It will be Garbine Muguruza vs Sofia Kenin in the women's singles final.

Jan 30, 2020 12:54 pm (IST)

And More! Simona Halep was serving for the second set but Garbine Muguruza breaks her back. Halep saved three break points but Muguruza got fourth time lucky. There are some excruciating rallies happening at the Rod Laver Arena. In the extreme heat of Melbourne, these two women are turning it up even further. This is drama of the highest order.

Halep 6-7(8), 5-5* Muguruza

Jan 30, 2020 12:30 pm (IST)

And Some More! Simona Halep breaks Garbine Muguruza once more on her fourth break points to take a 3-2 lead in the second set. This is taking the Romanian a lot of hard work and she would definitely want to keep it simple from here but Muguruza is not letting that happen.

Halep 6-7(8), 3-2* Muguruza

Jan 30, 2020 12:24 pm (IST)

Oh Wait, there is more drama! Garbine Muguruza breaks Simona Halep right back to bring the second set back on level terms. Muguruza us putting a lot of depth in her shots and that's not allowing Halep to take full swing on the ball. This is turning out to be some battle!

Halep 6-7(8), 2-2* Muguruza

Jan 30, 2020 12:20 pm (IST)

Simona Halep fends off two break points on her serve to keep the second set on level terms, after which she achieves three break points on Muguruza's serve and converts the third to take a 2-1 lead in the second set. Can Halep equalise the match from here without any second set drama?

Halep 6-7(8), 2-1 Muguruza

Jan 30, 2020 12:13 pm (IST)

What a set of tennis! Spaniard Garbine Muguruza takes the first set 7-6(8) against fourth seed Simona Halep in what was an incredibly hard-fought set. Muguruza was first serving for the set when Halep broke her back. Then she fended off two set points to stay in the match. In the tiebreak, she broke Halep and had two set points that the Romanian save. Then Halep had her third set point, which she lost. Muguruza then had her third set point, which she converted. Mindblowing!

Jan 30, 2020 11:41 am (IST)

This is why you never count out Simona Halep! She was a break down and Garbine Muguruza was serving for the first set but Halep did not give up and broken back the Spaniard to love to keep the first set going. Sensational turnaround!

1st Set: Halep 5-5* Muguruza
 

Jan 30, 2020 10:58 am (IST)

Simona Halep vs Garbine Muguruza Begins | Simona Halep serve-starts her semi-final against a resurgent Garbine Muguruza by holding her serve 40-30. If Halep can play the way she played her quarter-final, there will be no upset but Muguruza is not going to make anything easy for the fourth seed, she is gonna fight for every ball.

1st Set: Halep 1-0* Muguruza

Jan 30, 2020 10:55 am (IST)
Jan 30, 2020 10:44 am (IST)

And the home hope is lost! 14th seed Sofia Kenin shatters Australian dreams as she knock out world No.1 Ashleigh Barty in straight sets to advance to her first-ever Grand Slam final. This is an upset of epic proportions. Barty had the break in the second set but Kenin just never stopped fighting while the pressure just got too much for the Australian. She looked off colour today throughout the match and Kenin made the best of it.

Barty loses 7-6(6), 7-5

Australian Open 2020 Semi-finals HIGHLIGHTS: Novak Djokovic Beats Roger Federer in Straight Sets to Book Spot in Final
Ash Barty (L), Simona Halep (second from L), Roger Federer (second from right) and Novak Djokovic. (Photo Credit: Reuters/News18)

Ashleigh Barty was just two victories away from becoming the Australian Open's first home-grown winner in 42 years but Sofia Kenin, who is known as an aggressive player, had completely different plans. Barty had looked off colour from the very start of the match with unforced errors flowing out of her racquet. In the end, the pressure got to her and Kenin pounced on the chance to beat her 7-6(3), 7-5 in an hour and 45 minutes. Kenin has made it to her first Grand Slam final while the home hopes are shattered.

The other-semi final at the Australian Open in Melbourne, where temperatures are forecast to soar to nearly 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), was between fourth seed Simona Halep and unseeded Garbine Muguruza of Spain. Both Halep and Muguruza have a French Open and Wimbledon title each to their name. In the semi-final, both ladies had ample chances to beat each other but in the crucial moments, Muguruza showed better mental strength to emerge victorious. Muguruza defeated Halep 7-6(8), 7-5 to make her first Australian Open semi-final.

Earlier, Rohan Bopanna along with his partner Nadiia Kichenok crashed out of mixed doubles quarter-final against fifth seeds Nikola Mektic and Barbora Krejcikova. The Croatian-Czech pair, who had defeated the pair of Nick Kyrgios and Amanda Anisimova in the previous round, crushed Bopanna-Kichenok 6-0, 6-2 to stay on course for title defence.

 
