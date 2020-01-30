Australian Open 2020 Semi-finals, Halep vs Muguruza LIVE Score and Updates: Halep Eyes Final After Barty Upset

Ash Barty (L), Simona Halep (second from L), Roger Federer (second from right) and Novak Djokovic. (Photo Credit: Reuters/News18)



The other-semi final at the Australian Open in Melbourne, where temperatures are forecast to soar to nearly 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), will be between fourth seed Simona Halep and unseeded Garbine Muguruza of Spain. Romania's Halep, defeated in the 2018 final by Caroline Wozniacki, is hitting top form at the right moment. She is yet to drop a set in Melbourne as she chases a third Grand Slam title, having triumphed at Roland Garros in 2018 and defeated Serena Williams 6-2, 6-2 to win Wimbledon last year. But in Muguruza, Halep takes on a player with Grand Slam pedigree whose confidence is also soaring. Like Halep, Muguruza is a former world number one and winner at Roland Garros and Wimbledon.



Federer and Djokovic are set to write the 50th chapter of their famed rivalry, which the Serbian leads 26-23. Federer and Djokovic last played in a Grand Slam in the final of Wimbledon last year, where the Swiss missed out on two match points to concede the title to the Serbian. While Federer won their last clash at the ATP Finals in November, the Serb has a psychological edge at the Slams, beating him in all five showdowns since losing in the All England club semis eight years ago. Sixteen-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic has also been in fine touch at Melbourne Park as he targets a record eighth title, dropping just one set en route to the last four. In contrast, Federer has lived dangerously, two points from defeat against John Millman in the third round and incredibly saving seven match points in his quarter-final against Tennys Sandgren.



For Indian interest, Rohan Bopanna along with his partner Nadiia Kichenok will be contesting the mixed doubles quarter-final against fifth seeds Nikola Mektic and Barbora Krejcikova. The Croatian-Czech pair defeated the pair of Nick Kyrgios and Amanda Anisimova in the previous round. For Bopanna-Kichenok, this is their first seeded opponent as they have played only unseeded pairs so far.



Order of play at the Australian Open on Thursday:



Rod Laver Arena



8:30AM - [1] Ash Barty vs [14] Sofia Kenin



10:00AM - [4] Simona Halep vs Garbine Muguruza



2:00PM - [3] Roger Federer vs [2] Novak Djokovic



Margaret Court Arena



7.45AM - Rohan Bopanna-Nadiia Kichenok vs [5] Nikola Mektic-Barbora Krejcikova (ongoing)