Australian Open 2020 Semi-finals, Halep vs Muguruza LIVE Score and Updates: Halep Eyes Final After Barty Upset

Australian Open 2020 Semi-finals LIVE Score and Updates: Ashleigh Barty crashes out after straight sets loss to 14th seed Sofia Kenin of USA. Next up, Simona Halep will be up against a resurgent Garbine Muguruza in the Day Session of the first day of Australian Open semi-finals on Thursday. Under the lights at the Rod Laver Arena, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic will take on each other again as both men chase history. The other men's singles semi-final between Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem will take place on Friday. The women's singles final takes place on Saturday while the men's singles summit clash will be played on Sunday.
Ashleigh Barty was just two victories away from becoming the Australian Open's first home-grown winner in 42 years but Sofia Kenin, who is known as an aggressive player, had completely different plans. Barty had looked off colour from the very start of the match with unforced errors flowing out of her racquet. In the end, the pressure got to her and Kenin pounced on the chance to beat her 7-6(3), 7-5 in an hour and 45 minutes. Kenin has made it to her first Grand Slam final while the home hopes are shattered.
Read More
Jan 30, 2020 10:58 am (IST)
Simona Halep vs Garbine Muguruza Begins | Simona Halep serve-starts her semi-final against a resurgent Garbine Muguruza by holding her serve 40-30. If Halep can play the way she played her quarter-final, there will be no upset but Muguruza is not going to make anything easy for the fourth seed, she is gonna fight for every ball.
And the home hope is lost! 14th seed Sofia Kenin shatters Australian dreams as she knock out world No.1 Ashleigh Barty in straight sets to advance to her first-ever Grand Slam final. This is an upset of epic proportions. Barty had the break in the second set but Kenin just never stopped fighting while the pressure just got too much for the Australian. She looked off colour today throughout the match and Kenin made the best of it.
World No.1 and local hope Ashleigh Barty loses the first set in the tiebreak. Sofia Kenin has done extremely well to fight off throughout the first set. In the tiebreak, Barty made a few errors towards the end and gave the set to the American. Kenin did extremely well to hold off two set points and has a lead over Barty.
Massive Hold from Sofia Kenin | Will this turn the tide in the American's favour? She fends off three break points to take the sixth game of the first set on her second game points to keep the match on level terms. Good fighting sprit shown by Kenin while Barty will be unhappy with the amount of unforced errors she is making with her backhand. Barty has already made 11 unforced errors.
Set 1: Barty 3-3* Kenin
Jan 30, 2020 8:59 am (IST)
Both Ash Barty and Sofia Kenin are dishing out excellent service games. They are both hitting the spots well. The world No.1 hit six aces compared to just one by Kenin. This is set to be a great battle.
Barty leads Kenin 3-2* in first set
Jan 30, 2020 8:48 am (IST)
Ash Barty vs Sofia Kenin Begins | Home hope Ashleigh Barty serve-starts the semi-final against USA's Sofia Kenin and holds her serve 40-30. There were already signs of some groundstroke battle between the two with Barty throwing in slices every now and then. Barty would however need to better her first serve percentage even though she wasn't troubled much on her second.
Rohan Bopanna and his partner Nadiia Kichenok were thrashed 6-0, 6-2 in the mixed doubles quarter-final by fifth seeds Nikola Mektic and Barbora Krejcikova. The Indo-Ukrainian pair never got going and the inconsistency cost them. They just could not match up with the Croatian-Czech pair on the net or from the baseline. Indian challenge at the Australian Open ends here.
Jan 30, 2020 8:15 am (IST)
An extremely bad set for Rohan Bopanna and his partner Nadiia Kichenok in their mixed doubles quarter-final as they are bageled 6-0 by the fifth seeds Nikola Mektic and Barbora Krejcikova. Both Bopanna and Kichenok suffered on their own serves and were unable to play past the aggressive, net play of Mektic.
Jan 30, 2020 8:10 am (IST)
Order of play at the Australian Open on Thursday:
Rod Laver Arena
8:30AM - [1] Ash Barty vs [14] Sofia Kenin
10:00AM - [4] Simona Halep vs Garbine Muguruza
2:00PM - [3] Roger Federer vs [2] Novak Djokovic
Margaret Court Arena
7.45AM - Rohan Bopanna-Nadiia Kichenok vs [5] Nikola Mektic-Barbora Krejcikova (ongoing)
Ash Barty (L), Simona Halep (second from L), Roger Federer (second from right) and Novak Djokovic. (Photo Credit: Reuters/News18)
The other-semi final at the Australian Open in Melbourne, where temperatures are forecast to soar to nearly 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), will be between fourth seed Simona Halep and unseeded Garbine Muguruza of Spain. Romania's Halep, defeated in the 2018 final by Caroline Wozniacki, is hitting top form at the right moment. She is yet to drop a set in Melbourne as she chases a third Grand Slam title, having triumphed at Roland Garros in 2018 and defeated Serena Williams 6-2, 6-2 to win Wimbledon last year. But in Muguruza, Halep takes on a player with Grand Slam pedigree whose confidence is also soaring. Like Halep, Muguruza is a former world number one and winner at Roland Garros and Wimbledon.
Federer and Djokovic are set to write the 50th chapter of their famed rivalry, which the Serbian leads 26-23. Federer and Djokovic last played in a Grand Slam in the final of Wimbledon last year, where the Swiss missed out on two match points to concede the title to the Serbian. While Federer won their last clash at the ATP Finals in November, the Serb has a psychological edge at the Slams, beating him in all five showdowns since losing in the All England club semis eight years ago. Sixteen-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic has also been in fine touch at Melbourne Park as he targets a record eighth title, dropping just one set en route to the last four. In contrast, Federer has lived dangerously, two points from defeat against John Millman in the third round and incredibly saving seven match points in his quarter-final against Tennys Sandgren.
For Indian interest, Rohan Bopanna along with his partner Nadiia Kichenok will be contesting the mixed doubles quarter-final against fifth seeds Nikola Mektic and Barbora Krejcikova. The Croatian-Czech pair defeated the pair of Nick Kyrgios and Amanda Anisimova in the previous round. For Bopanna-Kichenok, this is their first seeded opponent as they have played only unseeded pairs so far.
Order of play at the Australian Open on Thursday:
Rod Laver Arena
8:30AM - [1] Ash Barty vs [14] Sofia Kenin
10:00AM - [4] Simona Halep vs Garbine Muguruza
2:00PM - [3] Roger Federer vs [2] Novak Djokovic
Margaret Court Arena
7.45AM - Rohan Bopanna-Nadiia Kichenok vs [5] Nikola Mektic-Barbora Krejcikova (ongoing)