LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Income Tax Slabs Revised
  • Sensex down 680 pts, Nifty by 200 pts
  • Nominal GDP Growth Pegged at 10%
  • Govt to Disinvest in LIC
  • Remaining Stakes in IDBI Bank to be Sold
  • A Tax Payer Charter in Statute
  • Insurance Cover Raised to Rs 5 Lakh
  • India to Host G20 Presidency
  • Common Eligibility Test for Non-gazetted Posts
  • Rs 4,400 Cr to States for Clean AIr
  • Rs 85,000 cr for SCs, Rs 53,700 cr for STs
  • Rs 28,600 Cr to be Allocated for Women Programs
  • Power Renewable Energy Sector to Get Rs 22,000 Cr
  • 100 More Airports to Come Up
  • 5 Measures for Indian Railways
  • Sensex up 55.67 pts, Nifty at 11975.90
  • Agri Stocks Trade with Healthy Gains
  • New Scheme NIRVIC to be Launched
  • Gold Reclaims Rs 41,000 Mark
  • 3.6 Crores for Jal Jeevan Mission
  • New Education Policy Soon
  • NABARD Refinance Scheme to be Expanded
  • Krishi UDAAN Scheme to be Launched
  • Farmers Income Will Double by 2022
  • HUL Suffers Q3 Beating
  • Sensex Falls 200 pts, Nifty below 11,950
  • Long Wishlist of Auto Industry
  • Markets Open Today
  • No Briefcase, But Bahi Khata
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Australian Open 2020 Women's Final, Kenin vs Muguruza LIVE Score and Updates: Melbourne Set for New Champion

News18.com | February 1, 2020, 2:32 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Australian Open 2020 Women's Final, Kenin vs Muguruza LIVE Score and Updates: Sofia Kenin and Garbine Muguruza will fight it out in a surprise Australian Open women's singles final at the Rod Laver Arena on Saturday. 14th seed Kenin, who is in her first Grand Slam final, will take on unseeded Muguruza but who has the experience of winning the French Open and Wimbledon. It is a fresh experience for both players as Kenin looks for a first Grand Slam title while Muguruza plays her maiden final in Melbourne.

Path to semi-final: Kenin defeated world No.1 and local hope Ashleigh Barty 7-6(6), 7-5 to make it t her first Grand Slam final. Muguruza on the other hand, trumped fourth seed Simona Halep 7-6(8), 7-5 in sweltering Melbourne heat to reach her first Australian Open final. Everyone was expecting a Barty vs Halep final but Kenin and Muguruza sprung huge surprises and now face each other in the final as Australian Open prepares for a new champion.
Read More
Feb 1, 2020 2:32 pm (IST)

Garbine Muguruza Breaks Sofia Kenin | Muguruza gets an early break. Kenin fended off two break points but Muguruza got a third-time lucky and took a lead in the first set. Muguruza smacked Kenin's second serve with a backhand winner to earn herself the break point and then the American sent her backhand wide to get broken.

Kenin 2-1* Muguruza

Feb 1, 2020 2:20 pm (IST)

Kenin vs Muguruza Starts | Sofia Kenin serve-starts the women's singles final of the Australian Open and straight-up took a 40-0 lead. She lost one point in that service game after she tried to draw Muguruza to the net but she held her serve with ease, despite not having a big serve.

Kenin 1-0* Muguruza

Feb 1, 2020 2:09 pm (IST)
Feb 1, 2020 1:46 pm (IST)

Sofia Kenin and Garbine Muguruza have played each other only once before where the American came out victorious. They played each other last year when Muguruza had a terrible season after a brilliant 2018.

Kenin leads Muguruza 1-0 in their head-to-head record. Kenin defeated Muguruza 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 (Beijing 2019, hard court)

Feb 1, 2020 1:44 pm (IST)

Sofia Kenin

Age: 21

Nation: United States

World ranking: 15

Seeding: 14

Grand Slam titles: 0

WTA titles: 3

ROAD TO FINAL:

First round: beat Martina Trevisan (Italy) 6-2, 6-4

Second round: beat Li Ann (US) 6-1, 6-3

Third round: beat Zhang Shuai (China) 7-5, 7-6(7)

Fourth round: beat Coco Gauff (US) 6-7(5), 6-3 6-0

Quarter-final: beat Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) 6-4, 6-4

Semi-final: beat 1-Ash Barty (Australia) 7-6(6), 7-5

The Moscow-born American, coached by her father Alexander, is chasing a maiden Grand Slam crown in her first appearance in a title clash.

After a gritty performance to overcome teen sensation Coco Gauff in the fourth round, Kenin’s fierce, counter-punching style was on full display again in her stunning semi-final victory over top seed Ash Barty.

Feb 1, 2020 1:41 pm (IST)

Garbine Muguruza

Age: 26

Nation: Spain

Seeding: Unseeded

World ranking: 32

Grand Slam titles: 2 (French Open 2016, Wimbledon 2017)

WTA titles: 7

ROAD TO FINAL (prefix denotes seeding):

First round: beat Shelby Rogers (US) 0-6, 6-1, 6-0

Second round: beat Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

Third round: beat 5-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 6-1, 6-2

Fourth round: beat Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) 6-3, 6-3

Quarter-final: beat 30-Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) 7-5, 6-3

Semi-final: beat 4-Simona Halep (Romania) 7-6(8), 7-5

Arrived at the Australian Open feeling the effects of a virus that forced her out of the Hobart International, but the explosive Spaniard has steadily improved to rediscover the form that took her to the top of the rankings in 2017.

A reunion with coach Conchita Martinez at the start of the season has also helped her shed some of the inconsistency that led to her slipping to number 36 at the end of last year.

Feb 1, 2020 1:37 pm (IST)

USA's Sofia Kenin (14th seed) and Spaniard Garbine Muguruza (unseeded) play each other in the women's singles final of the Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena for a first title in Melbourne. While for Kenin this is her first Grand Slam final, Muguruza has been the champion at French Open and Wimbledon.

Australian Open 2020 Women's Final, Kenin vs Muguruza LIVE Score and Updates: Melbourne Set for New Champion
Sofia Kenin (L) and Garbine Muguruza. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Ahead of the final, Kenin explained her quick rise to the top and said it's her fighting spirit that takes her through. ""I've always had that, no matter who I'm playing, where I'm playing, I'm going to fight for it," said Kenin, who moved to the United States from Russia as a baby with her family. "When I'm going on court, I'm there to win, I'm there to do my job. I'm doing my best."

Spaniard Muguruza lost her only prior meeting with Moscow-born Kenin, in Beijing last year, and knows the American will be no pushover. "I think she's playing great. I think since a while she's just progressing up in the rankings and in the results," said Muguruza. "So I think she deserves to be in the final with the tennis she has been showing."

  • 31 Jan, 2020 | India in New Zealand
    IND vs NZ
    165/8
    20.0 overs
    		 165/7
    20.0 overs
    India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 1 wicket)
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Jan, 2020 | India in New Zealand
    IND vs NZ
    179/5
    20.0 overs
    		 179/6
    20.0 overs
    India tied with New Zealand (India win Super Over by 2 wickets)
    Full Scorecard
  • 27 - 31 Jan, 2020 | Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe
    ZIM vs SL
    406/10
    115.3 overs
    		 293/10
    119.5 overs
    Zimbabwe drew with Sri Lanka
    Full Scorecard
  • 26 Jan, 2020 | India in New Zealand
    NZ vs IND
    132/5
    20.0 overs
    		 135/3
    17.3 overs
    India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 25 Jan, 2020 | Bangladesh in Pakistan
    BAN vs PAK
    136/6
    20.0 overs
    		 137/1
    16.4 overs
    Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram