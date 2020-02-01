Australian Open 2020 Women's Final, Kenin vs Muguruza LIVE Score and Updates: Melbourne Set for New Champion

Event Highlights Women's Singles Final Starts

Sofia Kenin vs Garbine Muguruza Australian Open 2020 Women's Final, Kenin vs Muguruza LIVE Score and Updates: Sofia Kenin and Garbine Muguruza will fight it out in a surprise Australian Open women's singles final at the Rod Laver Arena on Saturday. 14th seed Kenin, who is in her first Grand Slam final, will take on unseeded Muguruza but who has the experience of winning the French Open and Wimbledon. It is a fresh experience for both players as Kenin looks for a first Grand Slam title while Muguruza plays her maiden final in Melbourne.



Path to semi-final: Kenin defeated world No.1 and local hope Ashleigh Barty 7-6(6), 7-5 to make it t her first Grand Slam final. Muguruza on the other hand, trumped fourth seed Simona Halep 7-6(8), 7-5 in sweltering Melbourne heat to reach her first Australian Open final. Everyone was expecting a Barty vs Halep final but Kenin and Muguruza sprung huge surprises and now face each other in the final as Australian Open prepares for a new champion.

Sofia Kenin and Garbine Muguruza have played each other only once before where the American came out victorious. They played each other last year when Muguruza had a terrible season after a brilliant 2018. Kenin leads Muguruza 1-0 in their head-to-head record. Kenin defeated Muguruza 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 (Beijing 2019, hard court)

Sofia Kenin Age: 21 Nation: United States World ranking: 15 Seeding: 14 Grand Slam titles: 0 WTA titles: 3 ROAD TO FINAL: First round: beat Martina Trevisan (Italy) 6-2, 6-4 Second round: beat Li Ann (US) 6-1, 6-3 Third round: beat Zhang Shuai (China) 7-5, 7-6(7) Fourth round: beat Coco Gauff (US) 6-7(5), 6-3 6-0 Quarter-final: beat Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) 6-4, 6-4 Semi-final: beat 1-Ash Barty (Australia) 7-6(6), 7-5 The Moscow-born American, coached by her father Alexander, is chasing a maiden Grand Slam crown in her first appearance in a title clash. After a gritty performance to overcome teen sensation Coco Gauff in the fourth round, Kenin's fierce, counter-punching style was on full display again in her stunning semi-final victory over top seed Ash Barty.

Garbine Muguruza Age: 26 Nation: Spain Seeding: Unseeded World ranking: 32 Grand Slam titles: 2 (French Open 2016, Wimbledon 2017) WTA titles: 7 ROAD TO FINAL (prefix denotes seeding): First round: beat Shelby Rogers (US) 0-6, 6-1, 6-0 Second round: beat Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 Third round: beat 5-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 6-1, 6-2 Fourth round: beat Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) 6-3, 6-3 Quarter-final: beat 30-Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) 7-5, 6-3 Semi-final: beat 4-Simona Halep (Romania) 7-6(8), 7-5 Arrived at the Australian Open feeling the effects of a virus that forced her out of the Hobart International, but the explosive Spaniard has steadily improved to rediscover the form that took her to the top of the rankings in 2017. A reunion with coach Conchita Martinez at the start of the season has also helped her shed some of the inconsistency that led to her slipping to number 36 at the end of last year.

USA's Sofia Kenin (14th seed) and Spaniard Garbine Muguruza (unseeded) play each other in the women's singles final of the Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena for a first title in Melbourne. While for Kenin this is her first Grand Slam final, Muguruza has been the champion at French Open and Wimbledon.



Sofia Kenin (L) and Garbine Muguruza. (Photo Credit: Reuters)



Ahead of the final, Kenin explained her quick rise to the top and said it's her fighting spirit that takes her through. ""I've always had that, no matter who I'm playing, where I'm playing, I'm going to fight for it," said Kenin, who moved to the United States from Russia as a baby with her family. "When I'm going on court, I'm there to win, I'm there to do my job. I'm doing my best."



Spaniard Muguruza lost her only prior meeting with Moscow-born Kenin, in Beijing last year, and knows the American will be no pushover. "I think she's playing great. I think since a while she's just progressing up in the rankings and in the results," said Muguruza. "So I think she deserves to be in the final with the tennis she has been showing."



