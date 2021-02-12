Australian Open 2021: 'Bored' Tennis Fan Explains Why She Showed Middle Finger to Rafael Nadal

The woman, who was evicted from the Rod Laver Arena on Thursday after she showed the middle finger to Rafael Nadal while he was playing American Michael Mmoh in the evening match of the day at the Australian Open, has explained why she yelled out at the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

Talking to an Australian radio station, the woman said that she was drinking "bubbly" before her outburst. She also added that she found Nadal "incredibly" boring to watch.

The woman, who hails from Sydney is a big Elina Svitolina fan and she said she "stuck around" at Rod Laver Arena after watching Coco Gauff and Elina Svitolina, when asked why she was watching Nadal’s match if she didn’t like him.

"It’s probably not a great look for me," she admitted. She also said that her daughter "wasn't too happy" with what she'd done.

The incident took place when Rafael Nadal was 5-4 up in the second set and he was getting ready to serve for the match when the lady began making noise, which delayed Nadal's serve.

With the noise not stopping, Nadal looked into the crowd asking for the noise to stop when the lady just showed a middle finger to A fan just gave Rafa the finger. Look at his reaction: “what, me? “ 😂 pic.twitter.com/fY3npCNTrn— Tennis GIFs 🎾🎥 (@tennis_gifs) February 11, 2021 However, the woman did not stop there and kept uttering something or the other, interrupting the play further. At this point, a woman from security came asking her to leave. What is going on. #Nadal pic.twitter.com/qwRVB3aA8W— Tennis GIFs 🎾🎥 (@tennis_gifs) February 11, 2021 Rafael Nadal began to smile awkwardly and even had a laugh or two over the chaos that was set in the stadium. The crowd, which was silently watching Nadal roll, also got into action cheering the Spaniard.

Nadal then gestured towards the chair umpire that he can serve and looked at Mmoh with a 'let's start' look. Then as Nadal was about to serve, three security persons made the woman leave the arena and Nadal served up a couple of more aces to seal the second set and take a 2-0 lead in the Round 2 match.