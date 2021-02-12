Australian Open 2021: 'Bored' Tennis Fan Explains Why She Showed Middle Finger to Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal's unusual experience with a fan at Australian Open. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
There was chaos at the Rod Laver Arena on Thursday while Rafael Nadal was playing American Michael Mmoh when a fan interrupted Nadal's serve and showed him a middle finger.
- Last Updated: February 12, 2021, 16:44 IST
The woman, who was evicted from the Rod Laver Arena on Thursday after she showed the middle finger to Rafael Nadal while he was playing American Michael Mmoh in the evening match of the day at the Australian Open, has explained why she yelled out at the 20-time Grand Slam champion.
Talking to an Australian radio station, the woman said that she was drinking "bubbly" before her outburst. She also added that she found Nadal "incredibly" boring to watch.
The woman, who hails from Sydney is a big Elina Svitolina fan and she said she "stuck around" at Rod Laver Arena after watching Coco Gauff and Elina Svitolina, when asked why she was watching Nadal’s match if she didn’t like him.
With the noise not stopping, Nadal looked into the crowd asking for the noise to stop when the lady just showed a middle finger to
However, the woman did not stop there and kept uttering something or the other, interrupting the play further. At this point, a woman from security came asking her to leave.
Rafael Nadal began to smile awkwardly and even had a laugh or two over the chaos that was set in the stadium. The crowd, which was silently watching Nadal roll, also got into action cheering the Spaniard.
Nadal eased past Mmoh 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in just an hour and 47 minutes.
After the match, in the on-court interview, he was laughingly asked if knew the lady. Nadal responded to that with, "No and honestly, I don't want to know (laughed)."
When asked about the incident during the press conference after the match, Rafael Nadal said, "Yes, she showed it to me, no. (surprised) I don't know, maybe she took too much gin and tequila."