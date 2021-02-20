News18 Logo

Australian Open 2021: 'Congratulations!' - Sponsor Declares Novak Djokovic as Winner Before Final

Australian Open 2021: Novak Djokovic's racquet sponsor HEAD offered its congratulations in a promotional email.

Novak Djokovic may be unbeaten in Australian Open finals, but a sponsor seemed to think he's already won this year's -- before he's even played it.

Ahead of the eight-time champion's clash with Daniil Medvedev on Sunday, his racquet sponsor HEAD offered its congratulations in a promotional email.

"Congratulations Novak," said the email, posted on Twitter by tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg, which described Djokovic as a "record-breaking 9 time Australian Open champion".

The gaffe was quickly rectified.

"Oops -- we got ahead of ourselves!" a follow-up email said.

"What we meant to say is... Good luck Novak in the 2021 Australian Open Final."

Australian Open Women's Singles Final - Jennifer Brady vs Noami Osaka: LIVE SCORE

The mistake is perhaps understandable, with top-ranked Djokovic's eight titles already a record at the Australian Open.

However, Russia's Medvedev takes a 20-match winning streak into the Melbourne final, where he is seeking his first major title.


