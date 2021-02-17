Australian Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev Beats Andrey Rublev to Book Semi-final Spot

Daniil Medvedev came out on top of an all-Russian clash Thursday against Andrey Rublev to move into his first Australian Open semi-final and inch closer to a maiden Grand Slam title.

The fourth seed had more firepower than his younger, eighth-seeded rival in scorching conditions on Rod Laver Arena, grinding him down 7-5, 6-3, 6-2 to extend his win-streak to 19 matches.

"It was one of the best matches I've played lately, not only here but even last year, this match is really unbelievable"@DaniilMedwed is finding his best form at the right time 🔥#AusOpen | #AO2021 pic.twitter.com/MMTkRHlUSA— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 17, 2021

His reward is a last-four clash with either 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal or fifth-seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.

More to follow...