1-MIN READ

Australian Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev Beats Andrey Rublev to Book Semi-final Spot

Daniil Medvedev (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Daniil Medvedev (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Daniil Medvedev beat Andrey Rublev 7-5, 6-3,6-2 to book his place in the semi-final of the Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev came out on top of an all-Russian clash Thursday against Andrey Rublev to move into his first Australian Open semi-final and inch closer to a maiden Grand Slam title.

The fourth seed had more firepower than his younger, eighth-seeded rival in scorching conditions on Rod Laver Arena, grinding him down 7-5, 6-3, 6-2 to extend his win-streak to 19 matches.

His reward is a last-four clash with either 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal or fifth-seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.

More to follow...


