News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#IPL Auction#Tennis#Bitcoin
News18» News»Sports»Australian Open 2021 Men's Final, Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev Live Score: Djokovic, Medvedev Face-off for Title
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterskype

Australian Open 2021 Men's Final, Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev Live Score: Djokovic, Medvedev Face-off for Title

Australian Open 2021 Final, Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev Live Score: Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev face-off in the men's singles final at the Aus Open.

News18 Sports | February 21, 2021, 13:54 IST
Australian Open 2021 Final: Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev

Event Highlights

Australian Open 2021 Final, Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev Live Score: Serbia's Novak Djokovic takes on red-hot Russian Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final at Australian Open.

Australian Open 2021 Men's Singles Finals Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev Live Streaming
Read More
Feb 21, 2021 13:54 (IST)
Australian Open 2021: 'Congratulations!' - Sponsor Declares Novak Djokovic as Winner Before Final

Novak Djokovic may be unbeaten in Australian Open finals, but a sponsor seemed to think he's already won this year's -- before he's even played it.

Feb 21, 2021 13:54 (IST)

Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) v Daniil Medvedev (RUS x4)

Head-to-head: Djokovic leads 4-3

2020 ATP Finals, London, round-robin: Medvedev bt Djokovic 6-3, 6-3

2020 ATP Cup, Sydney, semi-final: Djokovic bt Medvedev 6-1, 5-7, 6-4

2019 Cincinnati, semi-final: Medvedev bt Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 6-3

2019 Monaco, quarter-final: Medvedev bt Djokovic 6-3, 4-6, 6-2

2019 Australian Open, round of 16: Djokovic bt Medvedev 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 6-3

2017 Eastbourne semi-final: Djokovic bt Medvedev 6-4, 6-4

2017 Davis Cup, World Group Round 1, Nis, Serbia: Djokovic bt Medvedev 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, 1-0 ret

Feb 21, 2021 13:48 (IST)

Daniil Medvedev's path to the semi-final:

1st rd: bt Vasek Pospisil (CAN) 6-2, 6-2, 6-4

2nd rd: bt Roberto Carballes (ESP) 6-2, 7-5, 6-1

3rd rd: bt Filip Krajinovic (SRB x28) 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-0

4th rd: bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 6-4, 6-2, 6-3

Quarter-final: bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x7) 7-5, 6-3, 6-2

Semi-final: bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x5) 6-4, 6-2, 7-5

SEE PICS

Feb 21, 2021 13:43 (IST)

Novak Djokovic's path to the semi-final:

1st rd: bt Jeremy Chardy (FRA) 6-3, 6-1, 6-2

2nd rd: bt Frances Tiafoe (USA) 6-3, 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/2), 6-3

3rd rd: bt Taylor Fritz (USA x27) 7-6 (7/1), 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-2

4th rd: bt Milos Raonic (CAN x14) 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

Quarter-final: bt Alexander Zverev (GER x6) 6-7 (6/8), 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (8/6)

Semi-final: bt Aslan Karatsev (RUS) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

SEE PICS

Feb 21, 2021 13:39 (IST)

"This will be a great contest."

- Rod Laver on Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev in Australian Open final

Feb 21, 2021 13:29 (IST)

Daniil Medvedev

Medvedev has the best form of any men's player over the past few months -- a 20-match winning streak dating back to November.

During Medvedev's flawless run he has won titles at the Paris Masters, the ATP Finals in London and the ATP Cup with Team Russia.

The Russian will move to second in the world rankings with a win on Sunday -- the first man other then Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Djokovic or Andy Murray to occupy a spot in top two since July 2005 when Lleyton Hewitt was ranked two, behind Federer. Will move to number three if he loses.

In his only previous Slam final at the 2019 US Open, came from two sets down to give Nadal a huge scare.

"I played against Rafa in this crazy US Open match," he said. "It's an experience that maybe, if we're going to have some crazy match (in the final), can turn some things for me and not against me."

Feb 21, 2021 13:27 (IST)

Novak Djokovic

The world number one's chance of taking a record-extending ninth Australian Open crown looked in jeopardy just over a week ago when he suffered a potentially tournament-ending abdominal injury in the third round against Taylor Fritz.

But he battled back with the help of painkillers to win in five sets and his injury has improved remarkably since, despite not training between matches.

"This is the best I've felt in the entire tournament," said Djokovic after ending the dream run of Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev to reach his ninth Australian Open final. 

"I could swing through the ball. No pain. The best match so far. Couldn't be better timing for me to play my best tennis."

Never far from controversy -- such as when he launched the ill-fated Adria Tour at the height of the coronavirus pandemic last June -- an 18th Grand Slam singles title on Sunday would leave him just two behind the all-time record shared by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Feb 21, 2021 13:18 (IST)

In case you missed it... 

Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek defeated Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram 6-3,6-4 to win the Australian Open men's doubles title. Read here.

Feb 21, 2021 13:12 (IST)

Daniil Medvedev - 

Age: 25

Height: 6ft 6in/1.98m

World ranking: 4

Prize money: $14,707,309

Career titles: 9

Grand Slam titles: 0

Australian Open best: Final (2021)

Coach: Gilles Cervara

Feb 21, 2021 13:09 (IST)

Novak Djokovic - 

Age: 33

Height: 6ft 2in/1.88m

World ranking: 1

Prize money: $145,861,177

Career titles: 81

Grand Slam titles: 17

Australian Open best: Champion (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020)

Coach: Marian Vajda, Goran Ivanisevi

Feb 21, 2021 12:54 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the 2021 Australian Open men's singles final. 

Novak Djokovic looks to thwart another challenge to his Melbourne Park dynasty from the latest Grand Slam aspirant in Daniil Medvedev. 

Australian Open 2021 Men's Final, Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev Live Score: Djokovic, Medvedev Face-off for Title
Australian Open 2021 Final: Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev (Photo Credit: Twitter)

The Serbian world number one, who is unbeaten on eight previous occasions in the title match, has had to battle injury and extract new levels of determination just to get to the final. An abdominal injury in the third round put him on the brink of an early exit and left him unable to train between matches.


But after his semi-final win over another Russian, Aslan Karatsev, Djokovic reported he felt fitter than at any time during the Melbourne fortnight

On Sunday night he will faces an entirely different challenge against "chess player" Medvedev -- the form man of tennis who is on a 20-match winning streak.

Medvedev, the world number four, is unbeaten since last November, including a straight-sets drubbing of the Serb at the ATP Finals in London.

"He's just so solid. Also, I heard (commentator) Jim Courier calling him a master chess player because of the way he tactically positions himself on the court, and it's true," Djokovic said.

"You know, he's definitely a very smart tennis player."

Djokovic is into his ninth decider at Melbourne Park as he targets an 18th Slam title to close the gap on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who have 20 each.

But the 33-year-old said while experience was clearly an advantage, Medvedev would be a formidable adversary.

The Serb holds the phenomenal record of never losing a final on Melbourne's famous blue courts in eight attempts spanning 13 years.

Djokovic will also be playing his 28th Grand Slam final. It will be the Russian's second.

"Of course it contributes to more confidence, prior to coming into the finals, knowing that I never lost in the finals or semi-finals just makes me feel more comfortable being on the court," Djokovic said.

"But each year is different, although it does have a mental effect on me. Maybe on my opponents, I don't know, but on me it does definitely have a positive effect.

"But it's not a decisive factor in the way the match is going to go forward, because each year is different."

'He's the favourite'


Medvedev, who has dropped just two sets so far, said that despite having all the momentum he will go into the final as the underdog.

"He's the favourite because he didn't lose. On eight occasions that he was here in the semis he won the tournament," said the 25-year-old.

"Me, I'm... the challenger, the guy that challenges the guy who was eight times in the final and won eight times. And I'm happy about it.

"I know that to beat him you need to just show your best tennis, be at your best physically maybe four or five hours, and be at your best mentally maybe for five hours," he added.

Medvedev, who also reached the 2019 US Open final, losing to Nadal, has the weapons to trouble Djokovic, with a big serve, unrelenting returns and exceptional movement as he targets a maiden Grand Slam title.

Twelve of his 20 straight wins have been against top-10 players and he has won three of his last four against the 17-time Grand Slam-winning Serb.

"Playing Novak seven times already is just a huge experience," he said.

"(But) I think when he's in the zone he doesn't miss. He goes down the line, cross, forehand, backhand, he doesn't miss. That's what is the toughest part of playing against him."

Live TV LIVE TV

Recommended For You