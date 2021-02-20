News18» News»Sports»Australian Open 2021: How Daniil Medvedev Reached the Men's Singles Final | In Pics
Australian Open 2021: How Daniil Medvedev Reached the Men's Singles Final | In Pics
Daniil Medvedev (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Daniil Medvedev faces Novak Djokovic in the final of the Men's Singles event at the Australian Open.
- Last Updated: February 20, 2021, 12:30 IST
1st rd: bt Vasek Pospisil (CAN) 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 (Photo Credit: Twitter)[/caption]
2nd rd: bt Roberto Carballes (ESP) 6-2, 7-5, 6-1 (Photo Credit: Twitter)[/caption]
3rd rd: bt Filip Krajinovic (SRB x28) 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-0 (Photo Credit: Twitter)[/caption]
4th rd: bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 (Photo Credit: AP)[/caption]
Quarter-final: bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x7) 7-5, 6-3, 6-2 (Photo Credit: Twitter)[/caption]
Semi-final: bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x5) 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 (Photo Credit: Twitter)[/caption]