News18» News»Sports»Australian Open 2021: How Daniil Medvedev Reached the Men's Singles Final | In Pics
1-MIN READ

Australian Open 2021: How Daniil Medvedev Reached the Men's Singles Final | In Pics

Daniil Medvedev (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Daniil Medvedev (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Daniil Medvedev faces Novak Djokovic in the final of the Men's Singles event at the Australian Open.

1st rd: bt Vasek Pospisil (CAN) 6-2, 6-2, 6-4

1st rd: bt Vasek Pospisil (CAN) 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 (Photo Credit: Twitter)[/caption]

2nd rd: bt Roberto Carballes (ESP) 6-2, 7-5, 6-1

2nd rd: bt Roberto Carballes (ESP) 6-2, 7-5, 6-1 (Photo Credit: Twitter)[/caption]

3rd rd: bt Filip Krajinovic (SRB x28) 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-0

3rd rd: bt Filip Krajinovic (SRB x28) 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-0 (Photo Credit: Twitter)[/caption]

4th rd: bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 6-4, 6-2, 6-3

4th rd: bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 (Photo Credit: AP)[/caption]

Quarter-final: bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x7) 7-5, 6-3, 6-2

Quarter-final: bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x7) 7-5, 6-3, 6-2 (Photo Credit: Twitter)[/caption]

Semi-final: bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x5) 6-4, 6-2, 7-5

Semi-final: bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x5) 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 (Photo Credit: Twitter)[/caption]


