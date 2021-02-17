News18 Logo

Australian Open 2021: Karolina Muchova Stuns Top Seed Ash Barty to Book Semi-finals Spot

Karolina Muchova (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Karolina Muchova stunned world number one and top seed Ash Barty 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 to book her spot in the Australian Open semi-finals.

Karolina Muchova staged a stunning comeback Thursday to upset Ashleigh Barty and storm into the Australian Open semi-finals, rallying from a set down to shatter the world number one's dreams.

The Czech 25th seed looked on her way out after Barty demolished her in the opening set, but after a medical timeout Muchova returned a different player to win 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena as the Australian crumbled.

She will face either Jennifer Brady or Jessica Pegula, both American, for a place in the final.


