Australian Open 2021 Men's Singles Finals Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India

After a couple of weeks of high-voltage action, the 2021 tennis season’s first Grand Slam – the Australian Open – will come to a close this weekend.

In the men’s singles final, world No. 1 Serbian Novak Djokovic will take on Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, as he looks to bag his ninth Australian Open title and a third-consecutive one.

Djokovic, who has clinched the Australian Open men’s singles titles on most occasions, has not managed to be at his absolute best this season. He was forced to drop a minimum of one set in the matches starting from the second round till the quarter-finals. He then registered a straight-sets win over Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev in the semi-finals.

The Serb has battled intense pain and incredibly tough matches against Taylor Fritz, Milos Raonic and Alexander Zverev. He has not been at his best as far as physical fitness is concerned, but that did not deter him from keeping his 100% semifinal record in Melbourne intact.

Medvedev, on the other hand, has played just one match that stretched till the fifth set where he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-finals to make his second Grand Slam final after the 2019 US Open.

Medvedev is on a 20-match win streak. He last had to encounter defeat at the hands of Kevin Anderson at the 2020 Vienna Open. And since then, he has gone on to win the Paris Masters, ATP Finals and ATP Cup, and now looks for his biggest challenge in the career.

