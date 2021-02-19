Australian Open 2021 Semi Final, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev Live Score: Medvedev, Tsitsipas Fight for Final Spot

Greece's Tsitsipas once riled Medvedev by calling him "boring", but he now considers the in-form Russian "smart". The pair first met on court at Miami in 2018 and have played six times, with Medvedev leading their series with five wins.
Australian Open Men's Singles Semi-final - Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev: Tsitsipas hits one long and Medvedev is ahead 15-0. Another one long and it is 30-0. Medvedev is up 40-0 and raps up the game with an ace.
Tsitsipas* 2-4 Medvedev
Feb 19, 2021 14:36 (IST)
Australian Open Men's Singles Semi-final - Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev: Tsitsipas and Medvedev going at it level pegging. Medvedev's return forces Tsitsipas to hit it on the bounce but the Russian fails on the next serve and it is deuce. A backhand down the lie means Medvedev has the advantage and as Tsitsipas hits long. Medvedev breaks serve.
Tsitsipas 2-3 Medvedev*
Feb 19, 2021 14:32 (IST)
Australian Open Men's Singles Semi-final - Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev: Some beautiful tennis from Medvedev and Tsitsipas but the Russian finishes it off with a jab-like backhand to be 15-0. He races to a 40-0 lead with some powerful winners down the line. Tsitsipas fails to hit a good enough return and Medvedev holds serve at love
Tsitsipas* 2-2 Medvedev
Feb 19, 2021 14:28 (IST)
Australian Open Men's Singles Semi-final - Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev: Medvedev and Tsitsipas trade blows to be 15-15. Mevedev hits it long to be behind 40-15 but Tsitsipas tries a cheeky drop shot as the Russian is 30-40. But Tsitsipas holds serve as Medvedev's return is straight at the net.
Tsitsipas 2-1 Medvedev*
Feb 19, 2021 14:24 (IST)
Australian Open Men's Singles Semi-final - Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev: Medvedev starts with a brilliant serve and is up 15-0. A mishit from Tsitsipas, that someone on the crowd called out "catch it", means he is down 30-0 only to get one right on the return to make it 30-15. Tsitsipas again hits it long. Medvedev rallies easily and finishes it with a wel-placed backhand to also hold serve.
Tsitsipas* 1-1 Medvedev
Feb 19, 2021 14:21 (IST)
Australian Open Men's Singles Semi-final - Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev: Tsitsipas hits long on serve after a rally and Medvedev with the lead. The backhand from Medvedev is not ideal and it is 15-15. Another return from Medvedev hits the net and it is the Greek is in the lead 30-15. Medvedev hit it long twice and Tsitsipas holds serve.
Tsitsipas 1-0 Medvedev*
Feb 19, 2021 14:14 (IST)
Daniil Medvedev (RUS x4) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x5)
Stefanos Tsitsipas was denied by Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in his previous two Grand Slam semi-final appearances but Daniil Medvedev knows what it takes to reach a final, getting to the decider at the 2019 U.S. Open before losing to Nadal.
🚨 A spot in the #AO2021 men's singles final is on the line 🚨
Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev have not seen eye-to-eye since their stormy clash in Miami in 2018 but with the pair set to meet in the Australian Open semi-final it appears there is growing respect between the two.
Australian Open 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev (Photo Credit: Twitter)
But Tsitsipas, who came back from two sets down to shock 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals, won their last encounter at the ATP Tour Finals in 2019.
A war of words erupted between Tsitsipas and Medvedev after their 2019 clash in Shanghai, when the Greek lashed out at the Russian's "boring" play, with his big serve and relentless baseline rallies.
Tsitsipas has changed his mind now, with the 25-year-old on a 19-match win streak dating back to November.
"Medvedev is going to be a difficult task. He's in very good shape, playing good tennis, playing accurate, playing simple," said Tsitsipas.
"Might have said in the past that he plays boring, but I don't really think he plays boring.
"He just plays extremely smart and outplays you."
'Amazing player'
The 22-year-old Tsitsipas was two sets down and seemed to be heading for defeat against Nadal before launching an astonishing comeback to go through 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, 7-5 in four hours and five minutes.
"Stefanos is an amazing player, big serve, great volley," said Medvedev, who beat fellow Russian Andrey Rublev over three sets in his quarter-final.
"Tough to play. I think he's improving physically because maybe two years ago could say, yeah, out of five sets it's maybe not bad to play him. I don't think it's the case right now."
Both men head into the semi-final bidding for a maiden Grand Slam title.
Tsitsipas has never gone beyond a semi-final before, falling to Nadal in the last four at the 2019 Australian Open and to Djokovic at Roland Garros last year.
He has his sights set on becoming the youngest Grand Slam champion since Djokovic won the title at Melbourne Park in 2008 and the first Greek, man or woman, to lift a major trophy.
Medvedev will be playing his first semi in Melbourne as he continues to knock on the door of Grand Slam success, having reached the 2019 US Open final, where he was pipped in five sets by Nadal, and the last four in New York in 2020.
Earlier on Rod Laver Arena on Friday the Czech third seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova will face Elise Mertens of Belgium and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, the second seeds, in the women's doubles final.