Australian Open 2021 Women's Singles Final Naomi Osaka vs Jennifer Brady Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India

The final round of the first Grand Slam Tennis tournament of 2021 is upon us and this is where we will see Japan’s Naomi Osaka take on the United States’ Jennifer Brady on Saturday, February 20.

Naomi Osaka has been in roaring form since the tour resumed last August and she has extended her fabulous winning streak to 20 matches. Now, she will look to keep this run going as she sets her sights on reclaiming the Australian Open title two years after winning it for the first time.

In the US Open final last summer, the Japanese was sensational and she rallied from a set and a break down to overcome Victoria Azarenka and claimed her third Slam title.

Jennifer Brady, on the other hand, has been brilliant and she has now been rewarded with her maiden appearance in a Grand Slam finale.

The American has continued from where she left off since the beginning of this year. She went on a run to end at the last-four at the Grampians Trophy. Now, she is at the Australian Open, she has defeated a string of quality opponents to reach the title clash.

Both players will battle it out five months after playing an enthralling US Open semifinal, Naomi Osaka and Jennifer Brady will lock horns once again in the Australian Open final on Saturday.

Where to watch the Australian Open 2021 Women’s Naomi Osaka vs Jennifer Brady final match live in India (TV channels)?

Naomi Osaka will be facing Jennifer Brady in the Australian Open 2021 Women’s Singles Final at 02:00 pm IST on February 20. The Australian Open 2021 Naomi Osaka vs Jennifer Brady final match will telecast live on SONY SIX, SONY TEN2, SONY TEN3.

How and where to watch the online Australian Open 2021 Naomi Osaka vs Jennifer Brady final match live streaming?

Naomi Osaka vs Jennifer Brady final match will be available on and OTT-platform SONY SIX in Hindi and English language at 02:00 PM IST.