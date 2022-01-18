Australian Open 2022, Day 2, Tennis Live Score and Updates: Muguruza, Swiatek Through; Tsitsipas in Action Later

Live now
Australian Open 2022, Day 2, Tennis Live Score and Updates: The top men’s seed remaining in the Australian Open, Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, begins his campaign for a second Grand Slam title on an action-packed Tuesday at Melbourne Park.
Fellow US Open champion Emma Raducanu will make her Australian Open debut, while Garbine Muguruza, Simona Halep, Aryna Sabalenka, Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas all Read More
Casper Ruud of Norway, the men’s eighth seed, pulled out of the Australian Open with an ankle injury Tuesday before playing a shot.
The in-form 23-year-old, who won five ATP Tour titles in 2021 to race into the top 10, had been due to face Slovakian Alex Molcan.
Casper Ruud has withdrawn from the #AusOpen with an ankle injury. Lucky loser Roman Safiullin will replace him in the draw.
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 18, 2022
Veteran Frenchman Richard Gaquet advanced to the second round with a hard-fought 3-6, 7-6, 7-6, 6-3 victory over fellow countryman Ugo Humbert in a match that lasted for over three hours.
Meanwhile, Spain’s 17th seed, Roberto Bautista Agut beat Italy’s Stefano Travaglia 7-6, 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 to book his ticket to the second round.
The much-improved Anett Kontaveit began her tilt at a maiden Grand Slam title with 6-2, 6-3 round-one romp at the Australian Open Tuesday as she looks to build on a breakout 2021.
The Estonian sixth seed proved too hot for Czech doubles specialist Katerina Siniakova on John Cain Arena, blitzing past her in 81 minutes, smacking 26 winners.
Fifth seed Andrey Rublev sailed into the second round opf the Grand Slam with a straight set 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win over Italy’s Gianluca Mager. 13th seed Argentine, Diego Schwartzman is also through to the second round, he beat Filip Krajinovic 6-3, 6-4, 7-5.
Former French Open champion Iga Swiatek is also through to the second round after making light work of her British qualifier Harriet Dart 6-3 6-0. The No.7 seed faces Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson next.
Job done ✅
🇵🇱 @iga_swiatek reels off 11 straight games to seal a first round victory over Harriet Dart 6-3 6-0. The No.7 seed faces Sweden's Rebecca Peterson next. #AusOpen • #AO2022🎥: @wwos · @espn · @Eurosport · @wowowtennis pic.twitter.com/AnkzO8Y1PL
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 18, 2022
Garbine Muguruza swept into the Australian Open second round with a straight-sets victory Tuesday to start her campaign for a third Grand Slam title. She beat 77th-ranked Frenchwoman Clara Burel, proving too powerful in winning 6-3, 6-4 in 88 minutes
Hello and welcome to News18Sports’ live coverage of the Australian Open. The action in Melbourne has already begun. Today, Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, begins his campaign for a second Grand Slam title. Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas are also in action today, so are Garbine Muguruza, Simona Halep, Aryna Sabalenka and Emma Raducanu.
The sensational deportation of number one seed Novak Djokovic from the first Grand Slam of the year has left Medvedev as the highest-ranked player in the draw.
The world number two begins his quest in an afternoon clash against Switzerland’s 91st-ranked Henri Laaksonen on Rod Laver Arena.
Before that Spanish world number three Muguruza, a finalist at Melbourne Park two years ago, opens the day’s play in a women’s singles first-round clash on centre court against Clara Burel of France.
Raducanu will have her first taste of Australian Open action in a tough late-night match on the neighbouring Margaret Court Arena against American 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens.
So rapid has been the rise of the 19-year-old Raducanu, who made history at the US Open as the first qualifier to win a Slam, that a year ago she was catching the Australian Open on television while studying for school exams.
‘Feeling good’
“I was watching from afar last year,” said Raducanu, who has played in the juniors at Melbourne but never in the main draw, and had her preparations hampered by contracting Covid-19.
“I just feel very grateful to have this opportunity to play here. I’m really looking forward to seeing it.”
Medvedev, who conquered Djokovic in the US Open final in September to win his maiden major, fired out a warning at the weekend that he fears no one.
“I’m feeling ready physically and mentally,” he said.
“That’s the most important thing. That’s when I can play good and beat anybody.”
Greece’s Tsitsipas has been recovering from elbow surgery and gets a first chance to test his fitness over the rigours of five sets in the late match on Rod Laver against Mikael Ymer of Sweden.
“Feeling good with my arm,” the world number four said at the weekend. “Have recovered very close to 100 percent.”
Women’s second seed Sabalenka endured a torrid build-up to the tournament, falling at the first hurdle in tears in both her warm-up events as her serve disastrously deserted her.
The Belarusian will try to put her problems behind her against world number 128 Storm Sanders, with the Australian sure to enjoy plenty of vociferous support on Rod Laver Arena.
Former world number one Halep has endured a tough couple of years through injury but the two-time Grand Slam champion won her first WTA title in 16 months at an Australian Open warm-up and starts against Magdalena Frech of Poland on Margaret Court Arena.
“Physically I’m in the right place. Confidence is growing,” said Halep, who lost in the 2018 Australian Open final to Caroline Wozniacki.
Three-time Grand Slam winner Murray returns on a wildcard for the first time since an emotional 2019 “farewell” appearance after undergoing career-saving hip surgery.
The 34-year-old Scot, who has been runner-up in the Australian Open five times, starts against 21st-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia on John Cain Arena.
