Australian Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka Rolls Past Shelby Rogers, Qualifier Downs Ninth Seed Veronika Kudermetova

Aryna Sabalenka showed why she should be taken seriously as an Australian Open contender Thursday by powering into the third round past a tricky opponent in straight sets.

The Belarusian swept past 51st-ranked American Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-1 in an hour and 27 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

The pair had clashed twice previously, both last year, with Sabalenka edging each — the most recent a three-set, 2hr 35min epic on hard courts in Cincinnati.

“She’s such a great player, always tough matches against her," said fifth seed Sabalenka.

“I expected a great level from her. That’s why I said to myself to stay focused from the beginning to the end and probably that’s why I was able to win this one in two sets."

There was little between the pair again in a 54-minute opening set on Thursday with only a pivotal eighth game separating them.

It went to five deuces on Shelby’s serve before a rasping crosscourt forehand and a scream of “Come on!" from Sabalenka brought up a third break point.

She converted for a 5-3 lead and served out the set to love.

Sabalenka kept up the pressure on Shelby’s serve at the start of the second set, breaking for a 2-1 lead.

The Belarusian was now on a confident roll, peppering Shelby with winners off both wings as she broke twice more before ripping home a backhand crosscourt pass on her first match point.

Sabalenka, who reached the semi-finals at the US Open last year, extended her 2023 unbeaten record to six matches after winning the recent Adelaide International without dropping a set.

She is aiming to get past the last 16 in the Australian Open for the first time and will next play another American Lauren Davis or the 26th seed from Belgium Elise Mertens.

“I’ve played a lot of matches against Mertens, and I always had battles against Davis," said Sabalenka. “It’s going to be tough but I am looking forward to it."

Katie Volynets Wins

American qualifier Katie Volynets said Thursday she had “chills" after sending world number nine Veronika Kudermetova tumbling out of the Australian Open to win consecutive Tour-level matches for the first time in her career.

The Russian, who had a stunning 2022 in which she claimed almost 40 match wins, was outgunned by the bubbly 21-year-old 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 on Margaret Court Arena to make the third round.

Kudermetova, contesting her first major as a top-10 player, had reached the quarter-finals or better at her past five tournaments.

She came into the Australian Open with a left hip niggle which saw her pull out of her Adelaide International semi-final this month, but was simply not good enough against Volynets.

“It gives me chills, because the fans here are just incredible," said Volynets, ranked 113 and facing a top-10 player for the first time.

“I’ve never played in a stadium this packed with so many people keeping up my energy. That’s awesome."

Kudermetova was broken five times and made 47 unforced errors to Volynets’ 28, with the American crediting new coach Henner Nehles for making a huge difference to her game.

“All credit goes to my team. I’ve never felt this excited to work with a coach before. We have the big picture in mind and it excites me so much," she said.

“Really cool to see just a few months of work with Henner is really benefiting my game and my identity as a person."

She will attempt to keep her run going next against either China’s Zhang Shuai or Croat Petra Martic.

(With inputs from Agencies)

