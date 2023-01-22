Australian Open 2023: Sania Mirza and Anna Danilina Lose in Second Round

Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza and Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina, who are seeded eighth, lost 4-6, 6-4, 2-6 to Alison Van Uytvanck and Anhelina Kalinina in the second round of the women’s doubles at the Australian Open on Sunday.

A set down and trailing 0-3 in the second, Mirza and Danilina fought back as they won three games in a row.

They got a crucial break in the seventh game when Kalinina and Van Van Uytvanck hit a forehand wide, sending the match into the decider.

However, in the third set the Indo-Kazakh were not able to carry forward the winning momentum as they were broken thrice.

SANIA MIRZA BOWS OUT OF WOMENS DOUBLESOur legend lost her 2nd round match with Anna Danilina by a scoreline of 4-6 6-4 2-6 against A Kalinina / A Uytvanck. Mixed doubles is next for Sania / Rohan on Monday. pic.twitter.com/URswWAVULY — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) January 22, 2023

The Indian men’s doubles pair of N Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan lost to French duo of Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin 6-4, 6-4 in the second round.

The Mirza-Danilina pair had earlier defeated the American-Hungarian duo of Dalma Galfi and Bernarda Pera 6-2, 7-5 in the first round on Thursday.

On Saturday, Sania Mirza, along with Rohan Bopanna, in the mixed doubles event advanced to the second round, with a straight-set win. Mirza and Bopanna dispatched locals Jaimee Fourlis and Luke Saville 7-5 6-3 in their opening round.

Balaji and Nedunchezhiyan, who had finished runners-up at the Tata Open Maharashtra earlier this month, had stunned fifth seeds Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek in the opening round. Balaji and Nedunchezhiyan, who came into the tournament as an alternate team, took two hours 20 minutes to win the first round fixture 7-6 (6) 2-6 6-4 against Croatian Dodig and American Krajicek.

A six-time Grand Slam champion (three in women’s doubles and mixed doubles each), the 36-year-old Mirza had announced that the Australian Open would be her last Grand Slam and she would be retiring after the WTA 1000 Dubai Tennis Championships, slated from February 19.

(With inputs from Agencies)

