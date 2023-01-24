CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#EntertainmentNews#BiggBoss16#LiveCricket#Budget2023#IndvsNZ
Home » News » Sports » Australian Open 2023: Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna Advance to Semifinals After Walkover
1-MIN READ

Australian Open 2023: Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna Advance to Semifinals After Walkover

By: Sports Desk

Edited By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: January 24, 2023, 13:16 IST

Melbourne

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna through to semifinals of Australian Open 2023 (File Photo)

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna through to semifinals of Australian Open 2023 (File Photo)

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna advance to Australian Open semis after getting a walkover in the quarterfinal round

Indian mixed-doubles pair Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna have marched into the semifinals of the Australian Open 2023 after receiving a walkover in the quarterfinal round.

The Indian veteran pair were scheduled to take on Jelena Ostapenko and David Vega Hernandez, the number 10 seeds in the mixed doubles category but they have given Rohan and Sania a walkover into the next round.

Rohan himself took to Twitter and shared the news with his followers.

ALSO READ| Australian Open 2023: Karen Khachanov Qualifies for Semifinals After Sebastian Korda Pulls Out Retired Hurt

“Lets just say we’re moving on #Australian Open," wrote Rohan on the microblogging platform, as he tagged Sania in his post.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jelena went down to Elena Rybakina in the women’s singles quarterfinal clash.

The Latvian-Spanish pair of Ostapenko and Hernandez paved the way for Sania and Rohan’s progress into the final four.

Earlier, the Indian duo had defeated the Uruguayan and Japanese pair of Ariel Behar and Makato Ninomiya 6-4, 7-6 (11-9) on Court 7 to make it into the quarterfinals.

In the first round, they defeated home favorites Jaimee Fourlis and Luke Saville.

Meanwhile, Mirza had announced that this year’s Australian Open would be her last major. She will, however, play in the WTA Dubai Championships which will take place in February.

She had unfortunately failed to get a similar result in the women’s doubles second round, with Sania and her Kazakh partner Anna Danilina lost to Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvanck and Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

About the Author
Sports Desk
A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news, opinions and photos from the wide world of sport. Follow @News18Sport...Read More
Tags:
  1. Australian Open 2023
  2. rohan bopanna
  3. sania mirza
first published:January 24, 2023, 12:57 IST
last updated:January 24, 2023, 13:16 IST
Read More