Australian Open 2023: Sania Mirza Tears Up Mid Speech after Losing Mixed Doubles Final | Watch

Sania Mirza’s last Grand Slam match ended in defeat as she and Rohan Bopanna went down 6-7(2), 2-6 to the Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in the final of the mixed doubles event at the Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena on Friday.

Sania will end her career with six Grand Slam titles after failing to win the Australian Open mixed doubles trophy with her compatriot Bopanna in 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles Final: Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna vs Luisa Stefani-Rafael - Highlights

After the match, Saina had tears in her eyes, speaking to the tournament organisers.

"My professional career started in Melbourne… I couldn't think of a better arena to finish my [Grand Slam] career at."

“If I cry, these are happy tears. That’s just a disclaimer. I’m still going to play a couple of more tournaments but my journey of my professional career started in Melbourne," an emotional Sania said as she struggled to hold back tears.

“Rohan was my first-ever mixed doubles partner when I was 14 and we won the nationals, it was 22 year ago and I couldn’t think of a better person, he’s my best friend and one of my best partners to finish my career," Sania said, thanking Bopanna, who has one French Open mixed doubles title to his credit.

The 36-year-old, who earlier announced that the WTA event in Dubai next month will be her swansong, is India’s most accomplished woman tennis player, having won six Grand Slam title, including three mixed doubles trophies.

She had won the the mixed doubles titles at the 2009 Australian Open and the 2012 French Open with Mahesh Bhupathi and the 2014 US Open with Brazillian Bruno Soares.

The Rod Laver Arena has been a happy hunting ground for the Hyderabadi. She has a women’s doubles and mixed doubles title each and has finished runner up four times at the Australian Open.

“It started in 2005 when I played Serena Williams in the third round as an 18-year-old and that was scarily enough 18 years ago. I have had the privilege to come back here again and again, win some tournaments here and play some great finals amongst you all.

“Rod Laver Arena has really been special in my life and I coudn’t think of a better arena to finish my career at in a Grand Slam," Sania said.

The presence of her son Izhaan , alongside family and friends made the occasion sweeter.

“I never thought I’d be able to play in front of my child in a Grand Slam final, so it’s truly special for me, to have my four-year-old here and my parents here, and Rohan’s wife, my trainers, my family in Australia who made me fell like home away from home.

“Cara Black who is my best friend and one of my first partners, it’s been truly special I wouldn’t be able to achieve anything without you all," Sania said.

