Australian Open: Alexander Zverev Backs Dominic Thiem to Trouble Novak Djokovic in Final
Alexander Zverev lost to Dominic Thiem but said that the later would be a tough fight for defending champion Novak Djokovic in the final of the Australian Open.
Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Melbourne: Alexander Zverev believes Dominic Thiem is playing well enough to trouble seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final after his victory over four tough sets on Friday.
Zverev, the seventh seed, took the first set against fifth-ranked Thiem but the Austrian's supreme fitness and greater experience helped him win 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/4).
Zverev, 22, who was gunning to became the youngest man in a Grand Slam final since Andy Murray in Melbourne in 2010, said two-time French Open finalist Thiem was playing some of his best tennis.
"I think he has a chance in the finals, if he's physically fine. He did play a lot of long matches. But, yeah, we'll see," he said.
"He's playing the best tennis of his life. I think he's playing much better than he played in London (at the ATP Finals), to be honest."
Thiem beat Zverev in the last four at the season-ending ATP Finals, only to lose to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the title match.
Thiem knocked out Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals but he will need to lift again to beat Djokovic in the final on Sunday, with the Serb on a 12-match unbeaten streak this season.
Zverev admitted he didn't play his best at crunch moments Friday and it cost him dearly as he exited the Australian Open after his best ever performance at a Grand Slam.
He noted that he had 14 break point chances and only converted five of them.
"I had a lot of chances. I had 14 break points. That should be plenty. In the important moments, I didn't play my best. He did," he said.
"That's where the match kind of went his way. We've had a lot of tight moments, four tight sets. In the third set I had set points. In the fourth set, I had chances. I've just got to execute better next time."
BUSHFIRE PLEDGE
Despite his disappointment, it was the furthest he had got in 19 Grand Slams, with a more relaxed approach helping him achieve the feat, something he said would bode well in the future.
"I mean, it was a great tournament, great match today," he said.
"I came to this tournament different after not playing my best. I went step by step, match by match. Usually I didn't do that in Grand Slams.
"Maybe I can take that away, but right now I'm still a little bit disappointed about the match."
Zverev had pledged $10,000 for each of his wins to the victims of Australia's bushfires, as well as all Aus$4.12 million ($2.83 million) if he won the final on Sunday.
"Unfortunately I could not make it happen with all the prize money," he said.
"As I said, I will keep my promise. I will donate the $50,000 and hope that can help a little bit.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Finds Asim Riaz's Proposal 'Filmi'
- Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan's Reaction to Rashami Desai's 'He's Not My Type' Comment
- N95 and N99 Face Masks Protect You From Pollution, But Coronavirus Too?
- EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Pay Adds UPI For iPhone, And There is a New Shopping App For India
- Google Search For Coronavirus Will Now Also Show Tips on How to Keep Yourself Safe