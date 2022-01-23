CHANGE LANGUAGE
Australian Open: Ash Barty Fends off Anisimova to Reach Quarters for 4th Straight Year

Ash Barty stormed into the quarter-finals of Australian Open. (AP Photo)

Ash Barty will play an Australian Open quarter-final for the fourth straight year after defeating Naomi Osaka-conqueror Amanda Anisimova 6-4 6-3 in Melbourne on Sunday.

Ash Barty will play an Australian Open quarter-final for the fourth straight year after defeating emerging talent Amanda Anisimova 6-4 6-3 in Melbourne on Sunday. The world number one was able to handle a spirited challenge from the American, proving the steadier player on key points through the 74-minute contest.

Although Barty had her stunning streak of 63 straight service holds broken, her ability to absorb the power of her 20-year-old rival and draw errors proved critical.

Seeking to become the first local since Chris O’Neil in 1978 to win the Australian Open, Barty will play another American Jessica Pegula on Wednesday for a spot in the semi-finals.

first published:January 23, 2022, 15:30 IST