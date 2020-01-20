Australian Open: Ashleigh Barty Roars Back to Make Winning Start in Melbourne
Ashleigh Barty came back from a set down to beat Lesia Tsurenko in a first-round clash at the Australian Open.
Ashleigh Barty (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Melbourne: World number one and home hope Ashleigh Barty suffered a scare before powering into the second round of the Australian Open on Monday.
The 23-year-old recovered from a slow start to see off Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 under the roof at a partisan and wet Melbourne.
Barty, under huge pressure to deliver a home women's champion for the first time since Chris O'Neil in 1978, plays Polona Hercog of Slovenia or Sweden's Rebecca Peterson next.
Barty, who joked on the eve of her opener that she was sick of seeing her picture everywhere, is the face of the first Grand Slam of the year.
A nation expects, and Barty said after dismissing the 120th-ranked Ukrainian that she had always felt in control, despite the indifferent start.
"It's all good, it's amazing to be back out here," said the Australian, fresh from winning her first title on home soil, in Adelaide, on Saturday.
"Really nice to sort it out a little bit at the start of the second set and sharpen up."
She described the support in the Rod Laver Arena as "absolutely incredible" and said she had been looking forward to playing there.
"I couldn't wait to walk out here... thank you, guys," she said to cheers.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Stop Romanticising Brad Pitt Watching Jennifer Aniston's SAG Award Speech, Please?
- IndiGo is the Only Indian Company to be Ranked Among the Safest Low-Cost Airlines Globally
- Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz-Sidharth Shukla Get Into Ugly Fight, Former Says 'Aankhein Noch Dunga'
- Noida Woman Loses Wallet on Metro, Hackers Steal Over Rs 1.5 Lakh Without OTP or PIN
- WhatsApp Clocks 5 Billion Downloads on Android; TikTok is The Second Most Downloaded App