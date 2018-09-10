English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Australian Open Director Wants Coaching Rule 'Sorted Out'
Coaching from the players' box is banned during Grand Slam matches but Serena Williams was incensed when chair umpire Carlos Ramos gave her a code violation warning after her coach was seen making a hand gesture during her defeat to Naomi Osaka.
Serena Williams. (Reuters)
Loading...
Melbourne: Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has urged global tennis to affirm its position on coaching during matches following a storm of controversy that erupted during the U.S. Open women's final.
Coaching from the players' box is banned during Grand Slam matches but Serena Williams was incensed when chair umpire Carlos Ramos gave her a code violation warning after her coach was seen making a hand gesture during her defeat to Naomi Osaka.
Some players and pundits have criticised the rule as being hard to police, spottily enforced and highly subjective, and called for the ban to be lifted.
Williams was later docked a point for breaking a racquet and a game after calling Ramos a "thief" in separate incidents after the coaching violation.
But Tiley declined to criticise the 23-times grand slam champion.
"It all centred around coaching," Tiley told reporters in Melbourne on Monday.
"The sport has to really get itself sorted out on what it does with coaching... Are we going to have coaching? Are we not going to have coaching? What is it going to look like?
"The sport needs to get together and sort it out.
"Once that's sorted out, we don't have the issue."
The Australian Open has marketed itself as the "Asia-Pacific" Grand Slam, and Tiley was excited by the effect Osaka's triumph might have in attracting Japanese fans to the tournament in January.
Osaka became her country's first Grand Slam winner, while compatriot Kei Nishikori also performed strongly with a run to the men's semi-finals.
"We all see how the Japanese fans flock to see Kei Nishikori," said Tiley.
"It's going to have a significant positive impact on our Open, on our fans."
Coaching from the players' box is banned during Grand Slam matches but Serena Williams was incensed when chair umpire Carlos Ramos gave her a code violation warning after her coach was seen making a hand gesture during her defeat to Naomi Osaka.
Some players and pundits have criticised the rule as being hard to police, spottily enforced and highly subjective, and called for the ban to be lifted.
Williams was later docked a point for breaking a racquet and a game after calling Ramos a "thief" in separate incidents after the coaching violation.
But Tiley declined to criticise the 23-times grand slam champion.
"It all centred around coaching," Tiley told reporters in Melbourne on Monday.
"The sport has to really get itself sorted out on what it does with coaching... Are we going to have coaching? Are we not going to have coaching? What is it going to look like?
"The sport needs to get together and sort it out.
"Once that's sorted out, we don't have the issue."
The Australian Open has marketed itself as the "Asia-Pacific" Grand Slam, and Tiley was excited by the effect Osaka's triumph might have in attracting Japanese fans to the tournament in January.
Osaka became her country's first Grand Slam winner, while compatriot Kei Nishikori also performed strongly with a run to the men's semi-finals.
"We all see how the Japanese fans flock to see Kei Nishikori," said Tiley.
"It's going to have a significant positive impact on our Open, on our fans."
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Asiad Gold Medal Winner Vinesh Phogat Gets Engaged at Airport
-
Thursday 23 August , 2018
Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat Becomes India's First Woman Shooter to Win Gold
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
-
Monday 20 August , 2018
Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Watch: Asiad Gold Medal Winner Vinesh Phogat Gets Engaged at Airport
Thursday 23 August , 2018 Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat Becomes India's First Woman Shooter to Win Gold
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
Monday 20 August , 2018 Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sui Dhaaga Song Khatar Patar has Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma Going for the Kill; Watch Video
- Barack Obama Was Once Kicked Out of Disneyland For Smoking on a Ride
- Bigg Boss 12: We Might Just Plan Our Baby on the Show, Says Bharti Singh
- Gilchrist Wants India to be Patient with Pant, Give Him a ‘Nice Run’ in Tests
- Leica C-Lux Review: A Premium Compact Camera That You Will Love For The Long Zoom
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...