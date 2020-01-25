Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
  • Municipal Corporations 8/10
  • TRS 7
  • INC 0
  • BJP 0
  • AIMIM 0
  • OTH 1
  • MUNICIPALITIES 117/120
  • TRS 97
  • INC 13
  • BJP 2
  • AIMIM 2
  • OTH 3
Refresh Data
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Australian Open: Ernests Gulbis Wears Out Shoes, Sends SOS After Spare Also has Holes

Ernests Gulbis is without a clothing sponsor and arrived with just a single pair of shoes and was panicked when his shoes worn out.

AFP

Updated:January 25, 2020, 11:41 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Australian Open: Ernests Gulbis Wears Out Shoes, Sends SOS After Spare Also has Holes
Ernests Gulbis (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Melbourne: Colourful Latvian Ernests Gulbis only brought one pair of shoes to the Australian Open, and he has quickly realised it was a big mistake.

The 31-year-old, who has had more than his fair share of troubles and controversies in an up-and-down career, is without a clothing sponsor and arrived with just a single pair of size 11.5 footwear.

He thought he would easily find more in Melbourne, but he has struggled and is running low.

"I thought that in Melbourne, during the Australian Open, it's going to be no problem at all. I called Adidas. They didn't have one model, not one, nothing," said Gulbis, the son of a wealthy investment banker and an actress mother.

"So I had to call like 10, not 10, but maybe at least seven other stores, and only two stores had my shoe size. So I think I bought the last two pairs."

According to the ATP, Gulbis wore out his first pair, and his second pair already has holes in them. Down to his last shoes, he sent an SOS to fellow Adidas wearers still going strong at the year's opening Grand Slam.

"I don't know. I don't know. Dominic (Thiem) is a smaller size. (Stefanos) Tsitsipas, I don't know what size he is. It's funny to even think about it. It's unbelievable," he told the governing body's website.

The laid-back Gulbis was once inside the world's top 10, but has tumbled to 256 after going 6-17 in tour-level matches last season.

A former French Open semi-finalist, he has struggled for consistency with shoulder, right wrist and calf problems plaguing him over recent seasons.

But Gulbis, who had to come through Australian Open qualifying, is now injury-free as he prepares for a third round clash with French 10th seed Gael Monfils on Saturday.

"It's all about practice, getting fit, and I had a good, really good two months of practice," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram