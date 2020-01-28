Australian Open: Federer Gets Warned for Obscene Language During Quarter-final vs Sandgren

Roger Federer received a warning during his Australian Open quarter-final against Tennys Sandgren for clear obscenity on court at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday.

Federer, who took the first set, had the tide completely turned around in the second set that Sandgren took 6-2. He was a break down early on in the third set when he let his emotions out through cusses.

However, Federer's language was picked up by the line judge near him and the chair umpire, Marijana Veljovic, issued a warning for the same. She told Federer that the line judge clearly heard him cuss.

Federer was then told by the line judge that he gets paid to snitch.

A frustrated Federer then walked up to Veljovic, who unscrewed the mic, leaned forward, spoke to the Swiss and handled the matter.

Soon after the incident, Federer also took a medical timeout to get his leg treated.

Federer has clearly not been at his best with Sandgren executing those booming serves of his to perfection. While the Swiss was all over the American in the first set, his level dropped off in the second and he paid for it.

So far in the tournament, Federer has already played a five-setter against John Millman and then won in four sets against Fucsovics in the fourth round.

