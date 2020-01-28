Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Australian Open: Federer Gets Warned for Obscene Language During Quarter-final vs Sandgren

Australian Open 2020: Roger Federer cussed on court during his quarter-final match and was snitched for the same.

News18 Sports

Updated:January 28, 2020, 11:29 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Australian Open: Federer Gets Warned for Obscene Language During Quarter-final vs Sandgren
Roger Federer speaking to chair umpire, Marijana Veljovic. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Roger Federer received a warning during his Australian Open quarter-final against Tennys Sandgren for clear obscenity on court at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday.

Federer, who took the first set, had the tide completely turned around in the second set that Sandgren took 6-2. He was a break down early on in the third set when he let his emotions out through cusses.

However, Federer's language was picked up by the line judge near him and the chair umpire, Marijana Veljovic, issued a warning for the same. She told Federer that the line judge clearly heard him cuss.

Federer was then told by the line judge that he gets paid to snitch.

A frustrated Federer then walked up to Veljovic, who unscrewed the mic, leaned forward, spoke to the Swiss and handled the matter.

Soon after the incident, Federer also took a medical timeout to get his leg treated.

Federer has clearly not been at his best with Sandgren executing those booming serves of his to perfection. While the Swiss was all over the American in the first set, his level dropped off in the second and he paid for it.

So far in the tournament, Federer has already played a five-setter against John Millman and then won in four sets against Fucsovics in the fourth round.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram