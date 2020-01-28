Australian Open: Federer Through to Semis With 5-Set Win Over Sandgren After Saving 7 Match Points

Melbourne: Roger Federer showcased the champion's mentality at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday as he eked out a five-set victory over USA's Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open 2020 quarter-final to march on to the last four.

Federer was clearly not at his best and Sandgren played consistent tennis to give himself a real chance to beat Federer but the Swiss stepped up when it mattered the most while the American fluffed his line as the Swiss stayed on course for a seventh title in Melbourne.

Federer defeated Sandgren 6-4, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6(8), 6-3 in three hours and 31 minutes to make the final four, where he will face the winner of Milos Raonic vs Novak Djokovic.

Federer finds a way 🇨🇭@rogerfederer saves seven match points to def. Tennys Sandgren 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6(8) 6-3 and reach the #AusOpen semifinals for the 15th time.#AO2020 pic.twitter.com/B3Biy3q1Ez — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2020

Federer took the first set quite easily after breaking Sandgren once. However, the tide took a complete U-turn in the next two sets as Federer's level completely dropped while Sandgren made his booming serves and powerful forehands count.

With Federer making tons of mistakes, Sandgren took the advantage and took the second and third set with a scoreline of 6-2 each. In the third set, Federer was so frustrated that he even used obscene language on court for which he was warned. Federer also took a medical timeout to get his groin and leg treated.

In the fourth set, Federer saved oodles of break points and a total of seven match points to stay alive in the match with a 7-6(8) victory in the fourth set.

That seemed to take the wind out of Sandgren and Federer began finding his range. The Swiss managed to break the American once in the fifth set and Sandgren lost all the composure to get once back.

In the end, the great escape for Federer continued at the Australian Open.

After the match, Federer accepted that he was lucky to have won the quarter-final.

"Gotta get lucky sometimes. That was seven match points and you cannot control, even though it might look like that. I got a bit lucky today. As the match went on, I felt a bit better and just played on. I don't deserve this one but I am standing here," he said in the on-court interview.

Federer also explained his medical timeout and spoke about how he would like to make these escapes count further in the tournament.

"My groin and leg started getting stiff, I don't like calling the trainer on the court but I thought I would get the treatment. It was stiff and tight and I thought 'let him finish me off in style' but he didn't do that. I got incredibly lucky tonight.

"After these lucky escapes, sometimes you don't play with any expectations and I would look to make the best of this."

