Australian Open: Leander Paes Bows Out After Second Round Loss in Mixed Doubles
Australian Open 2020: Leander Paes and partner Jelena Ostapenko lost 2-6, 5-7 to Jamie Murray-Bethanie Mattek-Sands in the mixed doubles second round.
Leander Paes, Jelena Ostapenko (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Melbourne: Veteran Leander Paes' last Australian Open outing came to and end after he and partner Jelena Ostapenko were knocked out of the mixed doubles competition, going down in straight sets to Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands here on Tuesday.
The 46-year-old Paes and Lativia's Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion, lost to the British-American pair 2-6, 5-7 in a second round match that lasted one hour and seven minutes.
Paes had earlier announced that 2020 would be his final year on the Pro circuit.
Rohan Bopanna is the only Indian left in the fray now. The 39-year-old and Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine will take on fifth seed Nikola Mektic and Barbora Krejcikova in the mixes doubles quarterfinals on Wednesday.
