Australian Open: Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy Lose in Semis
The Indian challenge ended at the Australian Open badminton tournament as the men's doubles pair of Manu Attri and B. Sumeeth Reddy suffered a defeat in the semi-final on Saturday
A file photo of Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy. (Getty Images)
Sydney: The Indian challenge ended at the Australian Open badminton tournament as the men's doubles pair of Manu Attri and B. Sumeeth Reddy suffered a defeat in the semi-final on Saturday.
The third seeded Indian pair went down against top seeded Indonesian pair of Berry Angriawan and Hardianto Hardianto 17-21, 15-21 in the 39-minute affair.
On Friday, India's Sameer Verma and B. Sai Praneeth bowed out of the tournament after losing their respective men's singles quarter-final matches.
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
