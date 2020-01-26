Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Australian Open: Milos Raonic Beats Marin Cilic in Straight Sets to Book Quarter-finals Spot

Milos Raonic defeated Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

January 26, 2020
Australian Open: Milos Raonic Beats Marin Cilic in Straight Sets to Book Quarter-finals Spot
Milos Raonic

Melbourne: Big Canadian Milos Raonic blasted into his fifth Australian Open quarter-final in six years Sunday, outgunning fellow former world number three Marin Cilic in straight sets.

The 32nd seed proved too powerful for the unseeded Croat, winning 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 with Cilic hampered by a back problem after playing two gruelling five-setters en route to the fourth round.

Raonic's reward is a last-eight clash with either seven-time winner and defending champion Novak Djokovic or feisty Argentinian Diego Schwartzman.

