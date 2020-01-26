- Municipal Corporations 9/10
- TRS 8
- INC 0
- BJP 1
- AIMIM 0
- OTH 0
- MUNICIPALITIES 114/120
- TRS 96
- INC 9
- BJP 3
- AIMIM 2
- OTH 4
Australian Open: Milos Raonic Beats Marin Cilic in Straight Sets to Book Quarter-finals Spot
Milos Raonic defeated Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.
Milos Raonic (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Melbourne: Big Canadian Milos Raonic blasted into his fifth Australian Open quarter-final in six years Sunday, outgunning fellow former world number three Marin Cilic in straight sets.
The 32nd seed proved too powerful for the unseeded Croat, winning 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 with Cilic hampered by a back problem after playing two gruelling five-setters en route to the fourth round.
Raonic's reward is a last-eight clash with either seven-time winner and defending champion Novak Djokovic or feisty Argentinian Diego Schwartzman.
