Australian Open: Roger Federer Survives Five-set Thriller Against Inspired John Millman

Melbourne: Roger Federer survived a massive scare against Aussie John Millman in the third round of Australian Open on Friday in an absorbing five-set thriller at the Rod Laver Arena. Millman performed at the highest of his abilities and was at an untouchable state for most part of the final set but Federer sneaked past him in front of a partisan crowd that cheered the Swiss and Millman in equal.

Millman produced a stunning show but Federer outlasted him 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(8) in four hours and three minutes in a match that swung like a pendulum throughout.

Federer was surely not at his best while Millman targetted the Swiss on his forehand throughout the match. With the pressure from Millman, Federer made 82 number of unforced errors but still managed to somehow get a massive victory.

He will now take on unseeded Hungarian Marton Fucsovics, who eased past American Tommy Paul in straight sets, for a place in the last eight.

In the final set tiebreak, Millman started brilliantly and was unplayable until he made a couple of errors to let Federer back into the game. From there, the Swiss went to the attack and started finding the lines. With his depth and top spin, Millman gave in to the pressure. With one match point, Millman sent the ball wide and Federer threw his hands up in the air to celebrate his 100th win in Melbourne.

The Swiss Maestro survives 👊@rogerfederer outlasts a spirited John Millman 4-6 7-6(2) 6-4 4-6 7-6(8) to reach the fourth round at the #AusOpen for the 18th time.#AO2020 pic.twitter.com/wuMb4U1aBO — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2020

"A bit of luck may be went my way. I had to stay focussed and the way he was playing in the tiebreak early, I was preparing to explain myself in the press conference.

"I had to figure out a way to get him in trouble on his serve. He was doing a great job, I was struggling on both forehand and backhand. I had to keep going. I never felt comfortable, John did a great job," Federer said in the on-court interview after the match.

Asked about the split crowd, which is usually all his, Federer said, "I won't take it personally, he (Millman) deserves all the support. They've given me more than you needed to. If they cheer on my opponent, it's all good, not personal."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.