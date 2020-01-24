Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
2-min read

Australian Open: Roger Federer Survives Five-set Thriller Against Inspired John Millman

Australian Open 2020: Roger Federer was upset by local John Millman 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(8) in the third round.

News18 Sports

Updated:January 24, 2020, 7:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Australian Open: Roger Federer Survives Five-set Thriller Against Inspired John Millman
Roger Federer (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Melbourne: Roger Federer survived a massive scare against Aussie John Millman in the third round of Australian Open on Friday in an absorbing five-set thriller at the Rod Laver Arena. Millman performed at the highest of his abilities and was at an untouchable state for most part of the final set but Federer sneaked past him in front of a partisan crowd that cheered the Swiss and Millman in equal.

Millman produced a stunning show but Federer outlasted him 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(8) in four hours and three minutes in a match that swung like a pendulum throughout.

Federer was surely not at his best while Millman targetted the Swiss on his forehand throughout the match. With the pressure from Millman, Federer made 82 number of unforced errors but still managed to somehow get a massive victory.

He will now take on unseeded Hungarian Marton Fucsovics, who eased past American Tommy Paul in straight sets, for a place in the last eight.

In the final set tiebreak, Millman started brilliantly and was unplayable until he made a couple of errors to let Federer back into the game. From there, the Swiss went to the attack and started finding the lines. With his depth and top spin, Millman gave in to the pressure. With one match point, Millman sent the ball wide and Federer threw his hands up in the air to celebrate his 100th win in Melbourne.

"A bit of luck may be went my way. I had to stay focussed and the way he was playing in the tiebreak early, I was preparing to explain myself in the press conference.

"I had to figure out a way to get him in trouble on his serve. He was doing a great job, I was struggling on both forehand and backhand. I had to keep going. I never felt comfortable, John did a great job," Federer said in the on-court interview after the match.

Asked about the split crowd, which is usually all his, Federer said, "I won't take it personally, he (Millman) deserves all the support. They've given me more than you needed to. If they cheer on my opponent, it's all good, not personal."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram