Australian Open: Second Seed Karolina Pliskova Starts Melbourne Title Tilt with Win
Karolina Pliskova defeated Kristina Mladenovic in straight sets in the first round of the Australian Open.
Karolina Pliskova (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Melbourne: World number two Karolina Pliskova barrelled into the Australian Open second round on Tuesday as she chases her first Grand Slam crown.
The 27-year-old Czech defeated France's Kristina Mladenovic 6-1, 7-5 and plays Germany's Laura Siegemund or American wildcard CoCo Vandeweghe next in Melbourne.
Pliskova, whose best Grand Slam appearance was a defeat to Angelique Kerber in the final of the 2016 US Open, called it a "tough test" against 41st-ranked Mladenovic.
"We had some good matches in the past and it was tough mentally in the second set," said Pliskova, who beat Naomi Osaka on the way to winning the Brisbane title this month.
Pliskova, a semi-finalist in Melbourne last year, said the Brisbane triumph had no bearing on the next fortnight.
"It's a new beginning here so weeks before do not count and nobody remembers," she said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Tahira Kashyap Celebrates Birthday with Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra
- Happy Birthday Sushant Singh Rajput: From Kai Po Che to Chhichhore, How Taking Risks Paid off for Him
- Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Blames Shehnaz Gill For Her Break Up
- FASTag Recharge Now Made Easier by PhonePe, Google Pay And BHIM: Here is How
- UK Govt to Fund Menstrual Products for Schoolgirls in Bid to Fight Period Poverty