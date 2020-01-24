Australian Open: Serena Williams's Grand Slam Record Since 23rd and Last Title in 2017

Melbourne: Seven-time champion Serena Williams suffered a dramatic exit from the Australian Open on Friday, her earliest in 14 years, falling 6-4 6-7(2) 7-5 to China's Wang Qiang in a stunning third-round upset that tore the women's tournament open.

Wang, who was thrashed 6-1 6-0 by Williams in the U.S. Open quarter-finals, savoured sweet revenge on Rod Laver Arena to end the American's bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, sending shockwaves through Melbourne Park.

A day before the Chinese New Year, 27th seed Wang wavered when serving for the match at 5-4 in the second set but was magnificent under pressure in the decider.

She broke Williams's formidable serve to seal the thriller on the third match point when the American dumped a backhand into the net.

It was Williams' earliest exit from the year's first Grand Slam since 2006, when her title defence was ended by Daniela Hantuchova.

Serena's failed attempts at history since winning the Australian Open in 2017 while pregnant:

French Open 2018

- Pulled out of her fourth-round clash with Maria Sharapova with a pectoral injury in her first Slam since having a baby.

Wimbledon 2018

- An error-strewn Williams defeated in the final by Angelique Kerber, 6-3, 6-3, the German's maiden Wimbledon title and third Grand Slam crown.

US Open 2018

- Beaten 6-2, 6-4 by Japan's Naomi Osaka in a controversial and emotional final that left both players in tears.

Australian Open 2019

- Squandered four match points and a 5-1 third-set lead against Karolina Pliskova to crash out in the quarter-finals 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

French Open 2019

- Upset in the third round 6-2, 7-5 by unseeded American Sofia Kenin, her worst Grand Slam exit since Wimbledon in 2014, when she fell at the same hurdle.

Wimbledon 2019

- Destroyed 6-2, 6-2 in just 56 minutes in the final by Simona Halep in perhaps the Romanian's finest performance.

US Open 2019

- Toppled by teenager and 15th seed Bianca Andreescu in a rollercoaster 6-3, 7-5 final in a performance Williams called "inexcusable".

Australian Open 2020

- Sensationally dumped out by Chinese 27th seed Wang.

(With inputs from Agencies)

