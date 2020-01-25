Australian Open: Sixth Seed Belinda Bencic Crashes Out in Just 49 Minutes

Melbourne: Sixth seed Belinda Bencic was thrashed 6-0, 6-1 in just 49 minutes in a breathtaking upset by Estonia's Anett Kontaveit in the Australian Open third round on Saturday.

The 28th seed Kontaveit faces Croatia's Donna Vekic or unseeded Iga Swiatek of Poland in the last 16 in Melbourne after handing the Swiss a harsh lesson.

The 22-year-old Bencic was whitewashed in 20 minutes in the first set at Margaret Court Arena as a double bagel loomed.

She stopped the rot in game four of the second set, holding her serve to win her first game of the match, but it was to be only a temporary reprieve from Kontaveit's onslaught.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.