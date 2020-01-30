Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Australian Open: Sweltering Melbourne Heat 'Killed Me', Says Simona Halep After Semi-final Loss

Australian Open 2020: Simona Halep was upset by Garbine Muguruza 6-7(8), 5-7 in the semi-final.

AFP

Updated:January 30, 2020, 3:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Australian Open: Sweltering Melbourne Heat 'Killed Me', Says Simona Halep After Semi-final Loss
Simona Halep (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Melbourne: Simona Halep said the fierce heat and sun "killed me" during her Australian Open semi-final defeat after she let slip opportunities to put away unseeded Garbine Muguruza on Thursday.

The Romanian fourth seed had not dropped a set in reaching the last four, but she lost her cool -- mangling her racquet -- on the way to a 7-6 (18), 7-5 defeat.

Muguruza, like Halep a two-time Grand Slam champion and former world number one, meets American 14th seed Sofia Kenin in the final in Melbourne, where temperatures soared close to 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) on Thursday.

"It was very, very hot today and I felt it. Killed me after the first set, in the end of the first set," said the 28-year-old Halep.

"The sun was strong, I didn't like that much to play in this weather.

"The level of energy went down a little bit, and I felt it in the legs. I was not used to it in the last two weeks, we didn't have that much heat."

Halep, who will rise a spot to two in the world rankings next week despite defeat, said her failure to bury Muguruza when ahead in both sets stung her.

"To lose like this hurts more, definitely. I'm in pain now, I have to admit," she said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram