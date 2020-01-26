Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Australian Open: Top Seed Ashleigh Barty Battles Past Alison Riske for Quarters Spot

World no.1 and top seed Ashleigh Barty defeated Alison Riske 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 to book her place in the quarter-finals of Australian Open.

January 26, 2020
Ashleigh Barty (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Melbourne: Top seed and home hope Ashleigh Barty survived a scare to battle into the Australian Open quarter-finals in three sets on Sunday.

The world number one beat American 18th seed Alison Riske 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 and plays two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova next in Melbourne, her opponent at the same stage last year.

