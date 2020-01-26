English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Australian Open: Top Seed Ashleigh Barty Battles Past Alison Riske for Quarters Spot
World no.1 and top seed Ashleigh Barty defeated Alison Riske 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 to book her place in the quarter-finals of Australian Open.
Ashleigh Barty (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Melbourne: Top seed and home hope Ashleigh Barty survived a scare to battle into the Australian Open quarter-finals in three sets on Sunday.
The world number one beat American 18th seed Alison Riske 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 and plays two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova next in Melbourne, her opponent at the same stage last year.
