Australian Open: Top Seed Ashleigh Barty Battles Past Alison Riske for Quarters Spot

Melbourne: Top seed and home hope Ashleigh Barty survived a scare to battle into the Australian Open quarter-finals in three sets on Sunday.

The world number one beat American 18th seed Alison Riske 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 and plays two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova next in Melbourne, her opponent at the same stage last year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.