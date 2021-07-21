Australian Rider Provisionally Banned From Tokyo Olympics

Equestrian Australia said Wednesday it had provisionally suspended a member of the Olympic show jumping team over a positive test for cocaine. The governing body said Jamie Kermond returned a positive A-sample for a metabolite of cocaine following a test conducted by Sport Integrity Australia on June 26.

It said Kermond was banned from competing at the Tokyo Olympics but had the right to have his B-sample analyzed.

The 36-year-old Kermond was expected to make his Olympic debut at Tokyo.

The Australian Olympic Committee said in a statement that it was aware of Kermond’s provisional suspension and that its selection committee would meet to consider his status on the team.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here