Australian Rubgy Player Liam Hampson Found Dead in Barcelona Nightclub

Australian rugby star Liam Hampson was found dead in a nightclub after his friends reported him missing from a bar in Barcelona. After a frantic search, the 24-year-old was discovered dead in the same location where he was last seen.

Hampson was on vacation and arrived in Barcelona with his friends that included Gold Coast Titan’s AJ Brimson and Broncos Studs players Jordan Riki and Jesse Arthurs. Hampson, who plays for The Redcliffe Dolphins, was last seen at the Sala Appolo nightclub at about 4:30 am local time on Tuesday (October 18).

His friends discovered that Hampson had not returned and launched a frantic search for him. They shared the missing news on their social media accounts and called the police to report the matter.

After the player had gone missing for almost two days, officials found Hampson dead at the Sala Appolo nightclub. The tragic news was shared with his family, who confirmed the demise of the player on Thursday morning.

Hampson’s father Brett shared the sad news of the demise of his son on Facebook. “Waking up to the news no one wants to hear, we are horrified to learn that Liam was in an accident and regrettably did not survive,” Hampson’s father said.

Soon after, his sister Tiarna also shared a heartbroken Instagram post revealing she had awoken to the “saddest news possible”.

“We are devastated to find out Liam had an accident and did not survive. We are so heartbroken. Liam was the best brother I ever could have asked for and made me a better person. We cannot express our grief,” Tiarna wrote on Instagram.

Barcelona police officials also verified Hampson’s death to 7News: “This morning, nightclub staff where Liam was seen for the last time, found a body on the floor in an area of the nightclub, Sala Apolo. The body has been identified as Liam Hampson’s”

Hampson’s death is deemed an accident. However, further investigation is going on and the cause of the death is yet to be revealed.

Hampson had been on an off-season vacation in Europe with a group of Australian pals that included NRL players such as Brimson, Riki, and Arthurs. The group was apparently nearing the conclusion of their European tour, since pre-season training for NRL clubs who finished outside the top eight this year is set to begin in just a few weeks. Tributes for Hampson poured in as the world lost a great rugby player on Tuesday.

