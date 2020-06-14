Australian Rugby League Game Postponed over Covid Scare Around a Canterbury Bulldogs Player

Australian rugby league officials postponed a top-level game on Sunday hours before kick-off due to a coronavirus scare involving a Canterbury Bulldogs player.

The prime-time afternoon clash between Canterbury and the Sydney Roosters was pushed back to Monday evening so a Bulldogs player can be tested for Covid-19.

It follows revelations that his child attends a Sydney school where a staff member tested positive.

Australian Rugby League chairman Peter V'landys said while the risk to the Bulldogs playing group was low, he wanted absolute certainty before allowing the match to go ahead.

"To ensure there is no risk at all, the player will be tested today and the game delayed until tomorrow to ensure the test results have returned," he said.

The National Rugby League resumed its season on May 28 behind closed doors under strict health protocols after a two-month shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It has played more than 20 games since then in fan-free stadiums without incident.