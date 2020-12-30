Australian Tennis Player Angelina Graovac Joins OnlyFans to Support Career

Pursuing sports can be very challenging and is usually an expensive affair, more so in case of tennis. Young players trying to make it big on the professional tour often face difficulties in finding funds to support their passion. Many of them have found support through the OnlyFans platform on which they can post content, which are often X-rated, to earn some money from fans who subscribe and pay for it.

This is what the 19-year-old Australian tennis player Angelina Graovac did to support her tennis career. To supplement her income, Graovac set up her OnlyFans account and has been posting content, which has helped her.

Hailing from New South Wales, Graovac has only a few wins at the ITF events. She has won four ITF matches this year and nine overall and is currently ranked 1057. She has only earned little over $3000 on the tour in prize money.

She recently caught the attention of the media and had to deal with a bit of criticism from various quarters. She took to Instagram to respond to those as she shared a couple of posts with powerful statements.

Check out this post:

“There is too much negativity in the world. Do your best to make sure you aren’t contributing to it,” Graovac captioned the pictures of her in a black leather outfit.

She shared another post with three pictures a day later with the message: “Be so busy improving yourself that you have no time to criticize others.” Here are the pictures:

The Aussie, who has more than 24,000 followers on Instagram, is hoping that the 24 million subscribers of OnlyFans platform would help with her expenses.

A few months ago, another Australian sportsperson hit the headlines for a similar reason. 25-year-old Renee Gracie, a Supercar racer, also turned to OnlyFans to support her career in sports. She has been extremely successful on the online platform and is said to be earning over $3.5 million a year through her content.