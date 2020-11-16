Australian Tennis Player Bernard Tomic in Relationship with Adult Site OnlyFans Content Creator Vanessa Sierra

Australian tennis player Bernard Tomic, who hasn't stepped foot on court since March this year, seems to have found a happy place in his personal life. The tennis ace appears to be preoccupied with his new flame, as it was revealed by her on social media. Vanessa Sierra - who is a reality television star and made a name for herself during last year's Love Island TV series, before turning to adult subscription site OnlyFans - posted a photo of Tomic kissing her on the cheek on her Instagram Stories. The revelation has caused massive ripples among netizens who were surprised by such a gesture.

Sierra posted the Instagram Story on Thursday, which showed her travelling with Tomic in a car as the tennis' bad boy gently plants a kiss on her cheek. The clip had some white love heart emoji as the two confirmed they are seeing each other. On Sunday, Vanessa posted a rather compromising image of herself and Tomic and captioned it as, "Oops I convinced Tomic to do something bad go to my website to see the video sorry mum."

However, the post did cause quite a splash among her followers. The 26-year old was in an on-off relationship with Luke Erwin, her previous flame with whom she launched her OnlyFans page earlier this year. The tennis ace first made his appearance on her Instagram page when Sierra shared a photo of a large group of girls with Tomic standing in the background.

Meanwhile, Tomic was said to be seeing Bachelor contestant Kaitlyn Hoppe earlier this year, but she confirmed in September that their brief fling was over after a public row in Gold Coast, Australia.

The troubled tennis player has always courted controversy on the tennis courts. Tomic's world rankings plummeted in recent years to 224. The 28-year-old's last appearance in a competitive match was back in March where he was beaten by compatriot Aleksander Vukic 6-4, 6-4 in the Round 16 during the Moterrey, Mexico ATP Tour. He even travelled to participate in the Miami Open, but the event was cancelled at the last minute. His overseas tour went from bad to worse as he had to undergo forced isolation after showing Covid-19 symptoms. The troubled tennis star faced severe flak earlier this year for tanking during the qualifying rounds for the Delray Beach Open, as he lost the match in 53 minutes.