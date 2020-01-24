Australia's James Wood Appointed WADA's Compliance Review Committee Chairman

Lausanne: Experienced Australian lawyer and judge James Wood has been appointed as the chairman of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Compliance Review Committee. He has replaced Britain's Jonathan Taylor.

The 78-year-old's appointment was made at an extraordinary WADA Executive Committee meeting -- the first to be chaired by new WADA President Witold Banka -- at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters on Thursday.

New Zealand's Ben Sandford was confirmed as chairman of the WADA Athlete Committee.

WADA's Executive Committee also confirmed the appointment of Singapore's Ser Miang Ng, a member of the IOC Executive Board, as chairman of the Finance and Administration Committee.

Miang Ng, who chairs the IOC's Finance Commission, succeeds Association of Summer Olympic International Federations President Francesco Ricci Bitti.

Lars Engebretsen of Norway has been appointed as the chairman of Health, Medical and Research Committee while Mali's Kady Kanoutr Tounkara was confirmed as the chair of the Education Committee.

"WADA welcomes the new Standing Committee Chairs to these important advisory roles within WADA. It is clear that the Agency is acquiring a depth of experience and knowledge in their areas of expertise, including from two former elite athletes, which we and Clean Sport will benefit from significantly.

"We are grateful for their commitment and look forward to working with them in their new roles," Banka said in an official statement

