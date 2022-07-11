CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndvsEng#SriLanka#WeatherUpdates#JEEMainResult
Home » News » Sports » Austrian Grand Prix: Mick Schumacher Registers Best Ever F1 Finish
1-MIN READ

Austrian Grand Prix: Mick Schumacher Registers Best Ever F1 Finish

AFP

Last Updated: July 11, 2022, 10:10 IST

Mick Schumacher (Twitter)

Mick Schumacher (Twitter)

Winner Charles Leclerc was not the only driver celebrating after Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix as Mick Schumacher posted a best-ever sixth place

Winner Charles Leclerc was not the only driver celebrating after Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix as Mick Schumacher posted a best-ever sixth place.

The son of Michael Schumacher, the last Ferrari driver to win at the Red Bull Ring back in 2003, is on a roll after picking up his first Formula One points at Silverstone last weekend.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc Beats Max Verstappen to Win Austrian GP

His Haas team had two drivers in the points for a second successive race as Kevin Magnussen filled eighth.

Schumacher had gone 30 races with no reward.

He crossed the line in sixth after a couple of eye-catching overtaking moves, including, at one stage, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

“As athletes, you’re always after that pressure and with Silverstone, coming in with the points was what I needed to set off fireworks like this,” he told Sky Sports.

“I think we are going in the right direction. We scored points at Silverstone and today and I think we could have scored points yesterday (in the sprint) which shows a steep upward trend.”

Tags:
first published:July 11, 2022, 10:10 IST
last updated:July 11, 2022, 10:10 IST