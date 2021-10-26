CHANGE LANGUAGE
Autographed Serena Williams Rookie Card Sold for Record Price at Auction

An autographed Serena Williams rookie card printed in 2003 has become the most expensive women's sports card after fetching 44,280 dollars at auction last weekend.

An autographed Serena Williams rookie card printed in 2003 has become the most expensive women’s sports card after fetching 44,280 dollars at auction last weekend, New Jersey-based Goldin Auctions said. The previous record was 34,440 dollars for a rookie card of former U.S. soccer player Mia Hamm sold in June. ESPN reported the Williams card was bought by alternative-asset trading platform Alt on behalf of a private client. “People are accepting women’s trading cards as collectables," ESPN quoted Goldin Auctions founder Ken Goldin as saying.

The 40-year-old Williams, who is still hunting a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, has not competed since limping out of her first-round match at Wimbledon in August.

October 26, 2021