Avani Lekhara Claims 2nd Tokyo Paralympics Medal; Wins Bronze in Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1

Avani Lekhara,19, became India’s most successful women para-athlete when she claimed her second medal at the Tokyo Paralympics with a bronze in women’s 50m rifle three positions SH1 classification adding to her gold in the women’s women’s 10m air rifle. Lekhara, who qualified to the finals in sixth clawed her way back after finding herself languishing at sixth after two rounds. In the clutch shot, Lekhara shot an impressive 10.5 to edge out Ukraine’s Iryna Shchetnik, who came fourth.

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Live Updates

Lekhara finished with 445.9 points while China’s Zhang Cuiping won her third consecutive Paralympics gold medal at this event with a personal best of 457.9. Silver went to Germany’s Natasha Hilltop, who scored 457.1. With this medal, India’s tally goes up to 12 and this is also India’s second medal of the day after Praveen Kumar won silver in the men’s high jump T64.

Avani has won many World Cup medals since 2017 including a Silver with a Junior World Record in R2 at the WSPS World Cup 2017, bronze at the WSPS World Cup Bangkok 2017, silver in the WSPS World Cup in Osijek, Croatia 2019 and silver in the WSPS World Cup Al-Ain 2021. She won the Tokyo Paralympics quota in February 2019 in the UAE. She has been wheelchair-bound since a road accident in 2012. The school topper believes life is not about holding good cards but playing well with those one holds.

Avani Lekhara – India’s Golden Girl at Tokyo Paralympics

Since 2017, Government has supported Avani by including her in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) besides funding her training through the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC). Thanks to such support, she has competed in 12 international competitions, attended National Coaching Camps with sports science support along with a sports kit. She also got financial assistance to install a computerized digital target at home, Air Rifle, ammunition, and accessories.

Avani had failed to qualify for the finals of R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 event, along with Siddhartha Babu and Deepak, but has one more event to go ,the R6 Mixed 50m Air Rifle prone SH1 event, alongside Siddhartha and Deepak, on September 5.

